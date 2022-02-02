Tonga goes into lockdown; COVID cases not at international aid port: official
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Feb 2022 11:53 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 11:53 AM BdST
Two COVID-19 cases in wharf workers in tsunami-hit Tonga were at a different wharf to that used by foreign naval ships delivering aid, a Tongan official said, as the previously virus-free nation prepares to go into lockdown on Wednesday to stop infections.
There have been fears an influx of international ships and planes delivering badly-needed water, shelter and food after a devastating volcanic eruption had increased the risk of a pandemic outbreak in the isolated Pacific nation. Tonga had recorded only one previous COVID case.
The Australian navy ship, HMAS Adelaide, was known to have 23 COVID cases onboard when it docked at Vuna wharf last week and offloaded 250 pallets of aid to a quarantine zone.
However Tonga's deputy head of mission in Australia, Curtis Tu'ihalangingie, told Reuters the two cases were detected at a different wharf and "not the one that the HMAS Adelaide used".
"The wharf that had the case is a different one used for commercial cargoes," he said.
The delivery of aid would not change as a result of the COVID cases, he said, adding, "frontliners will need to be more careful".
Tongan radio station BroadcomFM reported on Wednesday another three cases had been detected in a family, bringing total case numbers to five.
Tongans queued at shops and banks on Wednesday ahead of a lockdown to start at 6pm, as authorities attempt to stop the spread of COVID.
Health authorities were administering booster shots to the public on Wednesday, with more vaccine booster doses to arrive from Australia and New Zealand. Around 83% of the eligible population have received two doses of vaccine.
In addition to HMAS Adelaide, three New Zealand and one British naval ships, and two Chinese fishing ships from Fiji have come into port and unloaded aid pallets. French, Japanese and Chinese navy ships are also enroute carrying aid.
The Tongan government has insisted on contactless delivery of aid, and all pallets unloaded from aircraft or ships are isolated for 72 hours before being distributed by the local emergency service.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Tongan authorities said the two workers at Queen Salote wharf who tested positive were vaccinated, and it was unknown if they had the Omicron variant.
HMAS Adelaide experienced a power outage while anchored near Tonga, and civilian specialists were being sent from Australia to conduct an assessment, Australia's defence department said.
Back-up power has been activated to restore essential systems, it said.
Two Chinese navy ships left Guangzhou in southern China on Monday carrying humanitarian supplies and shelter, Chinese state media reported. Two commercial Chinese fishing boats delivered aid to Tonga's Vuna wharf last week from Fiji.
- How Ukraine's forces shape up against Russia's
- Putin accuses US of warmongering
- West has ignored Russia's security concerns: Putin
- Rival to Trudeau vows to resist efforts to oust him
- Pull back from Ukraine: Blinken to Russia
- Ukraine to get bigger army: president
- Israel hospitals struggle to cope with COVID surge
- Whoopi Goldberg apologises over Holocaust comments
- Myanmar shadow government drops objections to ICJ's Rohingya genocide case
- An 8-year-old wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- Failed Guinea-Bissau coup attempt may have been linked to drug trade: president
- As the US pulls back from the Mideast, China leans in
- US has far higher COVID death rate than other wealthy countries
- A tenth of England's 2022 COVID cases suspected reinfections: data
Most Read
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladesh records 13,154 COVID cases in a day as caseload crosses 1.8 million
- Dhaka to give Sinovac COVID vaccine as first dose, Moderna, AZ as boosters
- Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia set to return home after 81 days in hospital
- Sacked OC Pradip, Liakat Ali sentenced to death over Major Sinha murder
- An electrifying view of the heart of the Milky Way
- Garment workers, police clash over decision to shut factory in Gazipur
- India to issue digital rupee; gains from digital assets to be taxed at 30%