Russia says even idea of war with Ukraine is 'unacceptable'
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2022 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2022 07:31 PM BdST
A Russian foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday that even the thought of a war breaking out between Russia and Ukraine was "unacceptable", the latest in a series of official statements aimed at quashing fears of a looming Russian invasion.
"We have already repeatedly stated that our country does not intend to attack anyone. We consider even the thought of a war between our people to be unacceptable," said Alexei Zaitsev, a spokesman for the ministry.
Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has backed an insurgency in eastern Ukraine, has built up forces on its territory near Ukraine as well as in neighbouring Belarus.
Kyiv rejects Russia's version that the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine is a civil war that has nothing to do with Moscow, saying Russia is supporting the separatists with covert forces on the ground.
More stories
- US ships 400m vaccine doses to 112 nations
- Even idea of war with Ukraine is 'unacceptable': Russia
- Kurdish-led forces end prison siege, defeating ISIS fighters
- German daily COVID cases top 200,000
- 4 found dead at Canada home
- Liberal US Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire
- US, NATO respond to Putin’s demands
- Towers rise over Brick Lane, clouding its future
Recent Stories
- German daily COVID cases rise above 200,000, causing staff shortages
- Senate Democrats plan to move quickly on successor to Justice Breyer
- Four people found dead at home in Canada
- US has sent 400 million COVID vaccine doses to 112 nations: White House
- UAE to lift entry, transit ban on passengers from 12 African countries
- Expats head for the exit as 'easy' Singapore's COVID controls bite
Opinion
Most Read
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay rejects Padma Shri award
- Cases over protests at Shahjalal University will be dropped, says Dipu Moni
- Owners get back 16 acres of land in Kalabagan from government after 70 years
- Omicron subvariant appears more contagious, but not more severe, Denmark says
- US and NATO respond to Putin’s demands as Ukraine tensions mount
- Four people found dead at home in Canada
- Biman cabin crew member detained in Saudi Arabia with gold, currency
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 15,807 in a day, another 15 die
- A Dhaka University student failed to attend a BCL event as he was ill. Then he was forced to stare into a lightbulb
- Towers rise over London’s Brick Lane, clouding its future