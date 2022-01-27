Greece allows music in bars and restaurants again as COVID cases ease
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2022 11:06 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2022 11:06 PM BdST
Greece will allow music in restaurants and bars again and extend their operating hours as it lifts some of the restrictions imposed last month now that coronavirus infections and the pressure on hospitals are easing, authorities said on Thursday.
The country last month forced bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close at midnight, with no standing customers and no music, following a surge of cases over the Christmas holidays due to the fast-spreading omicron variant.
"We have decided to scale back the restrictions, taking into consideration the course of the pandemic in terms of cases which have been declining in recent weeks," Health Minister Thanos Plevris said in a televised statement.
He said that despite ongoing pressure on the health system, the rate of hospital admissions and discharges and shorter duration and less severe illness for the omicron variant compared to delta allowed authorities to ease the curbs.
Capacity restrictions will remain in place for sports events, while a double mask is mandatory in supermarkets and transport.
Greece reported 19,712 new cases on Thursday. Infections have been easing since a record high of around 50,000 in early January.
A total of 23,083 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported since February 2020 and 1,867,935 cases out of a population of 11 million people.
- US ships 400m vaccine doses to 112 nations
- Even idea of war with Ukraine is 'unacceptable': Russia
- Kurdish-led forces end prison siege, defeating ISIS fighters
- German daily COVID cases top 200,000
- 4 found dead at Canada home
- Liberal US Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire
- US, NATO respond to Putin’s demands
- Towers rise over Brick Lane, clouding its future
- Russia says even idea of war with Ukraine is 'unacceptable'
- Kurdish-led forces end prison siege, defeating Islamic State group fighters
- German daily COVID cases rise above 200,000, causing staff shortages
- Senate Democrats plan to move quickly on successor to Justice Breyer
- Four people found dead at home in Canada
- US has sent 400 million COVID vaccine doses to 112 nations: White House
Most Read
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay rejects Padma Shri award
- Biman cabin crew member detained in Saudi Arabia with gold, currency
- Owners get back 16 acres of land in Kalabagan from government after 70 years
- Omicron subvariant appears more contagious, but not more severe, Denmark says
- Cases over protests at Shahjalal University will be dropped, says Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 15,807 in a day, another 15 die
- US and NATO respond to Putin’s demands as Ukraine tensions mount
- Four people found dead at home in Canada
- A Dhaka University student failed to attend a BCL event as he was ill. Then he was forced to stare into a lightbulb
- Towers rise over London’s Brick Lane, clouding its future