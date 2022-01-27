Four people found dead at home in Canada

The homicide unit of Royal Canadian Mounted Police launched a probe into the incident that occurred at Garden City Road in the south of Vancouver on Wednesday.

The victims were found dead inside the home. They were likely shot and killed on Monday, the Canadian broadcasting company said citing the police.

Investigators said initial evidence showed it was "a targeted shooting," but police do not believe the homicides are connected to gang violence. The officers also believe the victims knew each other.

No further details have been released. Police say there does not appear to be any risk to the public.

"It is a traumatic incident the community is waking up to," IHIT Sgt David Lee said in a statement.

"Our investigators are scouring the area looking for information as this event unfolds. We hope to provide the community with answers soon.

Firearm-related homicides in Canada have steadily increased, reaching 277 in 2020, according to government statistics. Since 2013, gang-related homicides in Canada's largest cities have almost doubled.