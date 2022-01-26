US Embassy in Ukraine urges American citizens to consider departing now
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jan 2022 09:51 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2022 09:51 PM BdST
The US Embassy in Ukraine urged American citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now, saying that the security situation in the country was "unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action".
The security situation in Ukraine "can deteriorate with little notice", the embassy said on its website on Wednesday.
More stories
- China's English language song for Beijing 2022 divides opinion
- As West warns of Russian attack, Ukraine sends a different message
- Fears grow over fate of children in Syrian prison
- Russia says sanctions wouldn't hurt Putin personally
- Support your children if they are gay: pope
- COVID setbacks to schooling are ‘nearly insurmountable’: UN
- 19 die in blaze, brawl at karaoke bar in Indonesia
- Iran jails French national for spying
Recent Stories
- Getting on with the job, UK PM Johnson says he will not resign
- Fears grow over fate of 850 children in besieged Syrian prison: UNICEF
- Russia says ‘destructive’ sanctions wouldn't hurt Putin personally
- Support your children if they are gay, pope tells parents
- Indonesia, Singapore sign extradition, airspace and defence agreements
- Commerce Dept survey uncovers ‘alarming’ chip shortages in the US
Opinion
Most Read
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay rejects Padma Shri award
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- SUST protesters end hunger strike after seven days
- After rocky start to year, Unilever axes 1,500 managers
- As the West warns of a Russian attack, Ukraine sends a different message
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 15,527 in a day, another 17 die
- 85% of hospitalised COVID patients in Bangladesh are unvaccinated: health minister
- Five former SUST students detained for ‘financing’ anti-VC protest
- Rainwater-harvesting Friendship hospital in rural Bangladesh wins the world’s best building award
- Hunger strike and protests are separate issues, says Zafar Iqbal