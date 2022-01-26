Home > World

US Embassy in Ukraine urges American citizens to consider departing now

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Jan 2022 09:51 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2022 09:51 PM BdST

The US Embassy in Ukraine urged American citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now, saying that the security situation in the country was "unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action".

The security situation in Ukraine "can deteriorate with little notice", the embassy said on its website on Wednesday.

