Student opens fire at German university, killing one
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2022 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 03:03 AM BdST
An 18-year-old biology student opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in Germany on Monday, fatally wounding another student and injuring three others before shooting himself dead, officials said.
Mannheim police chief Siegfried Kollmar said the gunman had been found with 100 spare bullets in his backpack and it was not clear why he had stopped shooting, but officers were confident he had been acting alone.
Police have searched his home in Mannheim, in southwestern Germany, but it was too early to detect a motive, a state prosecutor told the same news conference.
The shooter had bought two guns, including a double-barrelled shotgun, abroad but did not have a licence, Kollmar said.
"The suspect had no driving licence. The suspect had no gun licence. This makes him a very unusual case," Kollmar said, confirming he was a student.
The prosecutor said the suspect had no previous criminal record in Germany.
One of the four German students wounded in the attack, which occurred around midday, was a 23-year-old woman who died of her injuries, the interior minister of the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg Thomas Strobl told the news conference.
The three other victims suffered minor injuries, Stobl said.
The police chief said 29 witnesses in the lecture hall had told officers "only one person went in, shot and went out, and no one else was seen".
A police spokesman told Reuters earlier on Monday the gunman fled the lecture hall before turning his gun on himself.
Founded in 1386, Heidelberg is Germany's oldest university.
- Burkina Faso army deposes president
- Canadian diplomats, families staying in Ukraine: Trudeau
- Afghanistan humanitarian talks begin in Norway
- Burkina Faso President Kabore detained
- Australia COVID deaths mount
- Iran nuclear agreement unlikely: negotiator
- Lawyer stole from Stormy Daniels: prosecutor
- UK threatens sanctions if Russia installs Ukraine 'puppet regime'
- Burkina Faso army says it has deposed president, suspended constitution
- Western diplomats begin humanitarian talks with Taliban in Norway
- Trump adversary Avenatti stole from Stormy Daniels, prosecutor says
- Canadian diplomats, families staying in Ukraine for time being: PM Trudeau
- Italy's presidential vote begins with Draghi's future in balance
- Deprived of foreign aid, Sudan to expand use of gold exports
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload approaches 1.7m as daily infections strike 25-week high
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Fire breaks out at Rampura power station, causing outage in the area
- CCC penalises nine restaurants in Chattogram for breaching health rules