Saudi-led coalition says two foreigners injured in a Houthi missile attack

A number of workshops and civilian vehicles were damaged in the attack which targeted the industrial zone of Ahad al Masarihah in south-western Saudi Arabia, the state news agency SPA said.

The coalition has been fighting the Houthi group in Yemen since 2015. It has intensified air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets after the group carried out an unprecedented assault on coalition member the United Arab Emirates on Monday and further missile and drones launches at Saudi cities.

