Saudi-led coalition says two foreigners injured in a Houthi missile attack
Published: 24 Jan 2022 03:58 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 03:58 AM BdST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said two foreigners, Sudanese and Bengali, sustained minor injuries when a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement had fallen in the south of Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Sunday.
A number of workshops and civilian vehicles were damaged in the attack which targeted the industrial zone of Ahad al Masarihah in south-western Saudi Arabia, the state news agency SPA said.
The coalition has been fighting the
Houthi group in Yemen since 2015. It has intensified air strikes on what it
says are Houthi military targets after the group carried out an unprecedented
assault on coalition member the United Arab Emirates on Monday and further
missile and drones launches at Saudi cities.
