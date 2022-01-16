Serbia says Australia's decision to deport Djokovic 'scandalous'
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jan 2022 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2022 07:19 PM BdST
Serbia's premier on Sunday denounced as "scandalous" Australia's decision to deport tennis superstar Novak Djokovic over his decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Serbian president said he would always be welcome in his homeland.
A unanimous ruling by a three-judge bench rejecting Djokovic's appeal against the cancellation of his visa dealt a final blow to his hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open.
"I think the court decision is scandalous...I find it unbelievable that we have two completely contradictory court decisions within the span of just a few days," Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told reporters in Belgrade.
"I am disappointed...I think it demonstrated how the rule of law is functioning or better to say not functioning in some other countries. In any case, I can hardly wait to see Novak Djokovic in our own country, in Serbia."
Djokovic, 34, boarded an Emirates flight in Melbourne bound for Dubai on Sunday evening, a Reuters journalist reported, after saying in a brief statement that he was extremely disappointed by the court ruling and would respect it.
Djokovic, the world's top men's tennis player, was first detained by Australian immigration authorities on Jan. 6, ordered released by a court on Jan. 10 and then detained again on Saturday, after Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to cancel his visa.
The three-judge Federal Court panel upheld Hawke's decision, which cited grounds that Djokovic could post a threat to public order because his presence would encourage anti-vaccination sentiment amidst Australia's worst outbreak of the virus.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had spoken to Djokovic after the court decision. "I told him he is always welcome in Serbia," Vucic told reporters.
The Serbian Tennis Association (TSS) said the "farce is over" and "politics has beaten sports" with Australia's decision to deport Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open nine times.
“Novak Djokovic...has been denied an opportunity to win a milestone 10th title (in Australia). Political pressure has led to the revocation of his visa to satisfy ‘public interest’," the TSS said in a statement.
"...It begs the question whether athletes will from now on be incarcerated like criminals and deported when it suits the political interests of powerful individuals," it said.
In the Serbian capital Belgrade, Djokovic's hometown, many support him though some felt he should have been vaccinated.
"I think Australia should be ashamed of itself and that the decision was not a just one. I am sorry for Novak as a tennis player and as a person," said Danilo Mircic, a student.
"If I were him, I would get vaccinated and avoid problems in the future," said Aleksandar Janjic, a middle-aged computer programmer.
- Hostages freed, gunman dead after Texas synagogue standoff
- Ukraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
- Iran reports its first 3 deaths from omicron
- Concerns mount for Tonga after tsunami
- Hundreds of US-bound migrants stuck at Guatemala border
- Djokovic’s presence could lead to civil unrest: Australia minister
- Djokovic returns to immigration detention hotel
- US considers backing an insurgency if Russia invades Ukraine
- Philippines says 'indispensable' Suu Kyi must be involved in Myanmar peace process
- Jordan army officer killed in shooting along border with Syria
- Somali government spokesman wounded by suicide bomb blast
- Pay your power bill, Myanmar soldiers say, or pay with your life
- N Korea train makes first crossing into China since border lockdown
- Woman dies after being pushed onto subway tracks in Times Square
Most Read
- Narayanganj awaits results as city corporation vote ends without incident
- Narayanganj City Corporation election at a glance
- Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die
- Bangladesh reports 5,222 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 8
- Hackers take Teletalk website down for two hours
- UAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport
- Officials report good turnout in 'peaceful' Narayanganj city polls
- Pay your power bill, Myanmar soldiers say, or pay with your life
- Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest
- Will Ivy stay on or can Taimur take over? Narayanganj voters deciding their fate