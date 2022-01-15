Djokovic’s presence could lead to civil unrest, Australia’s immigration minister argued

In a letter that the minister, Alex Hawke, sent Friday to Djokovic’s lawyers, outlining his reasons for cancelling the visa that day, Hawke said Djokovic was “a high-profile unvaccinated individual, who has indicated publicly that he is opposed to becoming vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Because of this, Hawke wrote, “Mr Djokovic’s ongoing presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment generated in the Australian community, potentially leading to an increase in civil unrest” in the form of protests and rallies. Nearly 80% of Australia’s population is fully vaccinated, but rallies against vaccination mandates and pandemic restrictions have increased in recent months, sometimes turning violent.

Letting Djokovic stay could result in more Australians refusing coronavirus vaccines, Hawke said in the letter, which was among court documents filed Saturday by Djokovic’s lawyers. It could also reinforce the views of those who have already decided not to be inoculated, he wrote.

Hawke noted that Djokovic had not self-isolated in December after learning that he had tested positive for the virus. Allowing him to stay “may encourage or influence others to emulate his prior conduct” and disregard Australian coronavirus restrictions, he said.

Djokovic’s lawyers have argued that Hawke failed to consider whether deporting Djokovic could also encourage anti-vaccine sentiment.

In his letter, Hawke seemed to concede that Djokovic had entered Australia with a valid medical exemption and that he had abided by the country’s laws. That would be a remarkable pivot in the government’s case for why the tennis star should not be allowed to stay.

When Djokovic was initially prevented from entering the country at Melbourne’s international airport, immigration authorities said the medical exemption that Tennis Australia had granted him to play in the Australian Open was not valid, because having had coronavirus within the last six months did not exempt him from Australia’s requirement that arrivals be vaccinated.

The government’s lawyers made that argument during Djokovic’s first appeal hearing, citing advice from Australia’s immunisation regulatory body.

But Hawke said in his letter that he was “willing to assume, in the time available, that Mr Djokovic had a medical reason for not being vaccinated,” and that his attempt to enter Australia was consistent with guidelines from the regulatory body.

He also said that Djokovic had “personally made no attempt to contravene any Australian law.” Immigration officials had previously said they were investigating whether Djokovic had provided false information on his visa documents. Djokovic has said that an agent mistakenly provided inaccurate information about his recent travel history.

The apparent concessions in Hawke’s letter seem unlikely to improve Djokovic’s chances for a successful appeal because, according to immigration experts, the court will only consider whether Hawke’s decision Friday was in error, not whether Djokovic should have been allowed to enter the country.

© 2021 The New York Times Company