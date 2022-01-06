Japan, Australia sign defence pact for closer cooperation
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2022 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 08:05 PM BdST
Japan and Australia hailed on Thursday a new agreement to cooperate closely on defence as a breakthrough and a landmark, in the latest step to bolster security ties against the backdrop of rising Chinese military and economic might.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a virtual summit to seal a pact that has been in the works for several years.
Australia has been working with Japan, India, the United States and Britain to strengthen defence ties amid concerns about China, including its pressure on Taiwan, freedom of navigation in the region and trade disputes.
The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), Japan's first with any country, will allow the Australian and Japanese militaries to work seamlessly with each other on defence and humanitarian operations, Morrison said.
"Japan is our closest partner in Asia as demonstrated by our special strategic partnership, Australia's only such partnership - an equal partnership of shared trust between two great democracies committed to the rule of law, human rights, free trade and a free and open Indo-Pacific," Morrison said at a signing ceremony.
"The RAA is a landmark treaty which opens a new chapter for advanced defence and security co-operation of what is a complex and rapidly changing world, something you and I both understand very well," Morrison told the Japanese leader.
Kishida called the agreement a "breakthrough" and said ties with Australia would remain a model for security cooperation with other countries, a Japanese foreign ministry official told a media briefing.
Kishida and Morrison agreed that the two sides would work to update a 2007 Japan-Australia Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation as soon as possible to set a clear direction for their ties, the official said.
The summit comes as tension over Chinese-claimed Taiwan has been rising as President Xi Jinping seeks to assert China's sovereignty claims over the democratically ruled island.
Kishida and Morrison underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged the peaceful resolution of issues, according to a joint statement issued after the summit.
Before the meeting, Morrison said stronger ties with Japan were needed "to deal with a new and even more challenging environment, particularly within the Indo-Pacific".
Japan has a status of forces agreement with the United States, which allows the United States to base warships, fighter jets and thousands of troops in and around Japan as part of an alliance that Washington describes as the bedrock of regional security.
Kishida had been due to travel to Australia on Thursday but scrapped the trip to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan.
- Biden to call Trump a threat to democracy
- Japan, Australia sign defence pact for closer cooperation
- Bolsonaro discharged from hospital
- Poland's president contracts COVID
- Hong Kong bans some inbound flights
- US arrests suspect in Haiti president’s killing: Reuters
- Delhi imposes weekend curfew
- Will never apologise for drug war deaths: Duterte
- French parliament approves Macron's vaccine pass
- Biden to call Trump a threat to democracy on US Capitol attack anniversary
- Being ‘up to date’ on COVID vaccine now includes a booster, CDC says
- Russia sends paratroopers to Kazakhstan to quell deadly unrest
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank clash
- Kazakh largest city hit by deadly clash between police and protesters
Most Read
- Bangladesh to announce new curbs to combat omicron 'in days'
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases jump 28% in a day to 1,140
- Bangladesh to bar students in 12-17 age group from school without first COVID vaccine dose: official
- Reactions to Tigers’ historic Test win against NZ
- Dhaka’s Rahat Tower that houses Jamuna TV catches fire
- Hasina orders metro rail link from airport to railway station in Chattogram
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Outcry as Australia bars Djokovic over vaccination status
- India’s rising omicron wave brings a grim sense of déjà vu
- Biman has cut airfares to Middle East, but tickets are hard to come by