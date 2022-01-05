Brazil's Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after gut blockage
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jan 2022 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2022 07:18 PM BdST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday morning, two days after being admitted with an intestinal obstruction, his latest health complication from a 2018 stabbing.
"Being discharged now. Thank you all," Bolsonaro posted on Twitter alongside a religious message and a photo of himself and his doctors giving a thumbs-up.
The Brazilian president, who had been vacationing in the southern state of Santa Catarina, was urgently taken to Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital in the early hours of Monday after suffering from abdominal pain.
Doctors inserted a nasogastric tube and even considered surgery, but the obstruction was cleared on Tuesday.
A medical bulletin issued on Tuesday evening said the president's digestive tract was showing signs of recovery, that he was doing well on a liquid diet and that doctors had removed the nasogastric tube.
Bolsonaro has undergone a series of emergency surgeries since being knifed during a campaign event in September 2018.
He said on Twitter on Monday that he had started feeling unwell on Sunday after lunch, noting it was his second hospitalisation "with the same symptoms" in a few months. In July 2021, he was taken to the Vila Nova Star for an intestinal blockage after suffering chronic hiccups.
The far-right Bolsonaro has been in power since 2019 and plans to stand for re-election as president in a vote scheduled for October this year.
- US arrests suspect in Haiti president’s killing: Reuters
- Delhi imposes weekend curfew
- Will never apologise for drug war deaths: Duterte
- Greece reports new high of 50,126 virus cases in a day
- Cuomo won't be prosecuted in groping case
- oddest photos of 2021
- Canada to compensate indigenous children for family separations
- COVID cases surge in Gulf Arab States
- Poland's president tests positive for COVID-19, top aide says
- Thailand fears ‘tens of thousands’ of new COVID cases, weighs curbs
- North Korea fires suspected missile as S Korea breaks ground for 'peace' railway
- Kazakhstan government's resignation fails to quell protests
- Japan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases, considers emergency steps
- Hong Kong bans some inbound flights, tightens COVID-19 curbs
Most Read
- Bangladesh issues 15 new restrictions to limit spread of omicron
- Biman reduces airfares to Middle East to help migrant workers
- Bangladesh shock New Zealand to create greatest moment in their Test history
- Court indicts Pori Moni, starting trial in drug case
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Hasina orders metro rail link from airport to railway station in Chattogram
- Bangladesh logs 892 virus cases in a day, the highest in 14 weeks
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- US reports nearly 1m COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
- BlackBerry's demise is a warning