oddest photos of 2021

Published: 04 Jan 2022 08:09 PM BdSTUpdated: 04 Jan 2022 08:09 PM BdST
Reuters’s most odd and unusual photos from 2021.
Samantha Bailey takes a selfie with a staff member dressed like a raptor at the Jurassic Quest drive-thru Experience outside The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, January 15. REUTERS
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican, June 23. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following an eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Fiammetta, 10, attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy, March 20. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press office
An Ultra Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim in Jerusalem, February 28. REUTERS
Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in the performance "Social Distance Stacks" by conceptual artist Florian Mehnert, at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany, February 26.REUTERS
A lake in a shape of a heart is seen surrounded by autumn-colored trees outside Balashikha, Moscow region, Russia, October 4. REUTERS
Models interact while they present protective suits made for medical professionals, designed by the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology in collaboration with Dishang, during China Fashion Week in Beijing, September 11. REUTERS
A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in a miniatures park in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, May 24, 2021. REUTERS
A cow is transported by a helicopter after its summer sojourn in the high Swiss Alpine meadows near the Klausenpass, Switzerland August 27. REUTERS/
A teamLab staff member works inside the "Floating Flower Garden", which consists of a three-dimensional mass of flowers, at teamLab Planets in Tokyo, Japan, June 3. REUTERS