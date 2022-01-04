Haitian prime minister survived weekend assassination attempt: PM's office
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2022 01:46 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 01:46 AM BdST
Gunmen unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday commemorating the Caribbean country's independence, his office said in a statement.
Henry's office said on Monday that "bandits and terrorists" had tried to shoot the prime minister at a church in the northern city of Gonaives where the ceremony marking the 218th anniversary of independence was taking place.
Video footage broadcast on social media showed Henry and his entourage scrambling toward their vehicles as an armed group began shooting outside the cathedral in Gonaives.
Local media said one person was killed and two were injured in the gunfire. National police were unable to immediately confirm the casualties.
The prime minister's office said arrest warrants had been issued for the suspects who fired on Henry's convoy.
The attack has renewed concerns about the safety of officials in Haiti, which has been mired in political turmoil since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.
Henry, whose administration is facing mounting challenges to its legitimacy, was sworn in as prime minister barely two weeks after Moise's killing at the hands of suspected mercenaries. The country has yet to set a date to elect Moise's successor.
- Haitian PM survived assassination attempt
- Russian jets bomb Syria's rebel-held Idlib
- US to ‘respond decisively’ if Russia invades, Biden tells Ukraine
- Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing
- US military focusing on ISIS cell behind Kabul Airport attack
- Rescued after a freezing night stuck in tram cars
- US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from duty-free trade programme
- India records 27,553 daily COVID cases
- Show must go on: Madrid races to substitute COVID-hit La Boheme cast
- Haitian prime minister survived weekend assassination attempt: PM's office
- Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe
- Dutch to reopen schools despite high infection rates
- Houthis seize 'hostile' vessel off Yemen that Saudis say carried medical equipment
- Firefighters battle new blaze at South African parliament, suspect charged with arson
Most Read
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- A foggy morning in northern Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 674 virus cases in a day, the highest in 13 weeks
- Twitter permanently suspends US congresswoman's account for COVID misinformation
- Bangladesh plans to impose COVID vaccine requirement for indoor dining
- Miles to go before I sleep: PM Hasina
- BNP drops Taimur Alam Khandaker from advisory council after mayoral run
- Bikalpadhara proposes names of writer Zafar Iqbal, two others for EC search committee
- Kids to stay with Nakano Eriko for another 20 days as legal battle for custody stretches on