2 dead in army helicopter crash in Tunisia

Published: 03 Jan 2022

A Tunisian military helicopter crashed in the north of the country, killing the pilot and the co-pilot, the state news agency reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of National Defence.

The ministry had said earlier that the pilot was seriously injured. The helicopter was conducting a reconnaissance mission in Bizerte governorate.

