US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade programme
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2022 08:24 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2022 08:24 AM BdST
The United States on Saturday cut Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from access to a duty-free trade programme, following through on President Joe Biden's threat to do so over alleged human rights violations and recent coups.
"The United States today terminated Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the AGOA trade preference program due to actions taken by each of their governments in violation of the AGOA Statute," the US Trade Representative's office said in a statement.
Biden said in November that Ethiopia would be cut off from the duty-free trading regime provided under the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) due to alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region, while Mali and Guinea were targeted due to recent coups.
The suspension of benefits threatens Ethiopia's textile industry, which supplies global fashion brands, and the country's nascent hopes of becoming a light manufacturing hub. It also piles more pressure on an economy reeling from the conflict, the coronavirus pandemic, and high inflation.
"The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change in governments in both Guinea and Mali, and by the gross violations of internationally recognised human rights being perpetrated by the Government of Ethiopia and other parties amid the widening conflict in northern Ethiopia," the USTR statement said.
The AGOA trade legislation provides sub-Saharan African nations with duty-free access to the United States if they meet certain eligibility requirements, such as eliminating barriers to US trade and investment and making progress toward political pluralism.
"Each country has clear benchmarks for a pathway toward reinstatement and the Administration will work with their governments to achieve that objective," it added.
The Washington embassies of the three African countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ethiopia's Trade Ministry said it November it was "extremely disappointed" by Washington's announcement, saying the move would reverse economic gains and unfairly impact and harm women and children.
- Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations
- Kim Jong Un’s New Year resolution
- Violence against women insults God: Pope
- How the world welcomed 2022
- UAE to ban non-vaccinated from travelling abroad
- Taiwan warns China against 'military adventurism'
- India's daily COVID cases rise by 22,775
- Canada to resettle female Afghan judges, their families
- US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade programme
- Nashville finds opportunity in the hole a bomber left in the heart of the city
- An exhibit meant to showcase Kurdish suffering provoked a furore instead
- Kim Jong Un’s New Year resolution: more food for North Korea
- Iran Revolutionary Guards say they kill 6 'bandits' in restive area
- Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises remittance incentive to kick off 2022
- Bangladesh to shiver in cold snap in new year
- Sky lanterns trigger fire at several places in Dhaka on New Year
- ‘Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge’: Hasina, Rehana visit dream structure
- US institute recognises 1971 genocide
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Bangladesh reports 370 virus cases, 4 deaths in a day
- A weary world faces another wave of coronavirus in 2022. What’s next in Bangladesh?
- 12 dead, over a dozen injured in stampede at India shrine
- Are Apple AirTags being used to track people and steal cars?