How the world welcomed 2022

Published: 01 Jan 2022 11:55 AM BdST
Updated: 01 Jan 2022 11:55 AM BdST
Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
A reveller looks at fireworks explode over the UAP Old Mutual Tower during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Visitors look at the first sunrise of the year at the Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Japan.? REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Fireworks explode in the sky over the Kremlin and St. Basil’s cathedral during the New Year's celebrations in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman, wearing a protective face mask and a headband, celebrates on New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A light display to mark the New Year is seen over St Paul’s Cathedral and the Millenium Bridge in London, Britain. REUTnERS/Toby Melville
People attend New Year celebrations on the Champs-Elysees as the traditional light show and fireworks have been cancelled, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Fireworks explode near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, to celebrate the new year, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Fireworks explode as people gather at the Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
People gather before the New Year celebrations in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/ Khalid al-Mousily
Fireworks explode from the Taipei 101 skyscraper during New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Hundred of drones form the shape of “2022” during an event to celebrate New Year in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A girl poses for a picture next to an installation at a mall on New Year's Eve, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
