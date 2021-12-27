In under-vaccinated Congo, fourth COVID-19 wave fills hospitals
>> Benoit Nyemba, Reuters
Published: 27 Dec 2021 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2021 02:10 PM BdST
At the St Joseph COVID Treatment Centre in Kinshasa, patients lie in ramshackle rooms breathing oxygen from old tanks. The clinic has 38 beds, and all but one are occupied.
In a backyard littered with medical equipment, tents are needed to cope with the overflow.
Democratic Republic of Congo is the least vaccinated country against COVID-19 in the world. Now a fourth wave of the coronavirus threatens to put greater pressure on its rickety health system than at any time during the pandemic.
"We have experienced the three previous waves gradually, but in the fourth wave cases have jumped overnight," said Francois Kajingulu, the head of St Joseph. "On Monday we had 5-6 cases and on Saturday we went straight from 30 to 36."
The increase is part of an Africa-wide surge that saw weekly COVID cases spike 83% in mid-December, driven by the delta and omicron variants, although deaths remain low, the WHO said.
Congo registered 6,480 new cases in the week of Dec 13 - more than double the number hit during its previous record week in June, World Health Organisation data show.
VACCINATION DRIVE
The official infection tally in Congo, which has a young population and where few people get tested, is still low compared to many countries. But the low level of inoculations worries health officials who say that unvaccinated populations increase the risk of new variants emerging.
Fewer than 300,000 people out of a population of 90 million have received at least one dose, Reuters data indicates, lower than anywhere else. Hostile terrain, remote populations, insecurity and lack of funds have all hobbled vaccine rollouts.
The recent surge in cases has pushed authorities to ramp up inoculations, and the weekly vaccination rate is at its highest yet.
A tented 'Vaccinodrome' has been erected in Kinshasa, whose province has accounted for the vast majority of Congo's 67,000-plus cases.
Health workers at the centre are vaccinating around 200 people per day, but that is still below its 300 capacity, said coordinator Jean-Claude Masumu.
Kinshasa resident Popol Kabasale said the latest wave of infections had persuaded him to come to the centre for a shot.
"Before we were in the dark," he said after receiving a dose. "COVID really exists and to protect myself I've come to get the vaccine."
- 4th COVID wave fills hospitals in Congo
- Afghans in the Netherlands struggle to find stability
- More than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow
- Windsor Castle trespasser detained under Mental Health Act
- Queen Elizabeth Speaks of missing her husband's 'familiar laugh'
- Israel sets to doubling number of Jewish settlers
- Houthis fired 430 missiles, 851 drones at Saudi
- Moscow considering NATO proposal to hold talks
- In under-vaccinated Congo, fourth COVID-19 wave fills hospitals
- After chaotic evacuation, Afghans in the Netherlands struggle to find stability
- More than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow
- Somalia's president suspends prime minister pending investigation
- Cathedral bells to toll daily for S African struggle hero Tutu
- Dams burst in northeastern Brazil as region hit by floods
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- RAB arrests key suspect in Cox’s Bazar tourist rape case
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- Former Sonali Bank MD, 10 others jailed for embezzlement
- Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment
- Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published this week
- Death toll in Narayanganj train-bus crash rises to 4
- 2021: When anti-Hindu attacks blunted the spirit of secularism in Bangladesh
- Marine court issues arrest warrant for owners, masters in case over deadly launch fire
- Bangladesh logs four virus deaths, 268 cases in a day