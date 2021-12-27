Biden, governors to meet as states brace for holiday omicron spike
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Dec 2021 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2021 09:28 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden and his White House COVID-19 response team planned to meet on Monday with the group representing the country's governors as the omicron variant spread across US states this holiday week.
Rising cases snarled air travel over Christmas weekend as flight crews contracted the virus, causing thousands of flight cancellations. Curtailed cruises and a lack of widely available testing crimped other plans as the more transmissible variant took hold.
US airlines cancelled about 800 flights on Monday, with the fourth straight day of cancellations reigniting concerns that omicron could hamper the economy heading into 2022.
US COVID-19 infections are increasing, with 205,509 new infections reported on average each day, a Reuters tally showed.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday said hospitalisations in his state doubled in one week as his health department urged caution ahead of New Year's Day.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, on Monday urged people to avoid large New Year's gatherings to reduce the omicron-driven spike in cases.
While officials have said people can safely gather with their families if they are vaccinated, larger celebrations are riskier.
"When we are talking about a New Year's Eve party ... I would recommend strongly stay away from that this year. There will be other years to do that, but not this year," Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, told CNN.
Fauci added that he hoped the surging cases would subside in January but that more infections overall could still overwhelm hospitals, especially in highly unvaccinated areas.
"We really still need to be extremely careful," he said separately on MSNBC.
Biden last week announced reinforcements to bolster hospitals and testing, but some healthcare experts say that effort is too little, too late.
- 4th COVID wave fills hospitals in Congo
- Afghans in the Netherlands struggle to find stability
- More than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow
- Windsor Castle trespasser detained under Mental Health Act
- Queen Elizabeth Speaks of missing her husband's 'familiar laugh'
- Israel sets to doubling number of Jewish settlers
- Houthis fired 430 missiles, 851 drones at Saudi
- Moscow considering NATO proposal to hold talks
- Biden, governors to meet as states brace for holiday omicron spike
- Female trucker sounds alarm on Spain's haulier shortage
- In under-vaccinated Congo, fourth COVID-19 wave fills hospitals
- After chaotic evacuation, Afghans in the Netherlands struggle to find stability
- More than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow
- Somalia's president suspends prime minister pending investigation
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- RAB arrests key suspect in Cox’s Bazar tourist rape case
- Former Sonali Bank MD, 10 others jailed for embezzlement
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face
- Bangladesh to administer COVID booster doses from Tuesday
- RAB arrests MV Abhijan owner Hamjalal Sheikh after fatal fire
- 2021: When anti-Hindu attacks blunted the spirit of secularism in Bangladesh
- Joynal Hazari, a political figure known for his past notoriety in Feni, dies at 76
- Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published this week