Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid hero
Published: 26 Dec 2021 08:59 PM BdST
Updated: 26 Dec 2021 09:00 PM BdST
Desmond Mpilo Tutu, the Nobel Peace laureate whose moral might permeated South African society during apartheid's darkest hours and into the unchartered territory of new democracy, has died, South Africa's presidency said on Sunday. He was 90. Here are some photos of him mostly with global leaders and others.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu shares a joke with the Dalai Lama after their meeting, August 21. The Dalai Lama is in the country on a short visit, the first by the Bhuddist leader. -Reuters
Nobel Peace Price winners Mother Teresa of Calcutta and Archbishop Desmond Tutu meet prior to a lunch in Cape Town, South Africa on November 10, 1988. Mother Teresa is in Cape Town to open a House of Charity in a black township here. Reuters
On the left Desmond Tutu receives the prestigious Ghandi International Peace Prize from President Abdul Kalam. abdulkalam.nic.in
With Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu imagined and built a South Africa where everyone fits and everyone is equal. N Estrangeiros PT/LUSA/Twitter
Queen Elizabeth has met Archbishop Tutu many times over the course of her reign, including in 2004 and 2013. The Royal Family/Twitter
.S. President Barack Obama (L) is pictured alongside Desmond Tutu as he visits his HIV Foundation Youth Centre and takes part in a health event with youth in Cape Town, Jun 30, 2013. Reuters/Jason Reed/File Photo
Desmond Tutu with Kofi Annan at FNB Stadium. NDTV/Twitter
Desmond Tutu with children. Be A King/Twitter
South African Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu tries to calm thousand of supporters of Haitian presidential candidate Rene Preval in Port-au-Prince, February 13, 2006. Reuters
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie, meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. Reuters