Another Christmas in the midst of a pandemic
Published: 25 Dec 2021 12:51 PM BdST
Updated: 25 Dec 2021 12:51 PM BdST
For a second consecutive year, people across the globe are celebrating Christmas, the Christian festival observing the birth of Jesus, with smaller crowds at church services and other events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even then, the holiday has brought us a number of striking images from across the world.
Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission church attend the Christmas eve vigil mass amid the COVID-19 pandemic at their church in the Fort Jesus area of Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 25, 2021. Reuters
Troy Black, dressed as Santa Claus, looks out over a destroyed neighbourhood from the bed of a pull-behind trailer while celebrating Christmas Eve after tornadoes ripped through several US states in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, US, Dec 24, 2021. Reuters
The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine's Church, in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank Dec 25, 2021. Reuters
A pet dog dressed in Santa Claus costume sits outside an illuminated house ahead of Christmas celebrations, in Mumbai, India, Dec 23, 2021. Reuters
People gather during the official Expo 2020 Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021. Reuters
Participants dressed as Santa Claus attend a procession during the month-long Vypeen Folklore Festival and Christmas celebration outside a church on the outskirts of Kochi, India, Dec 23, 2021. Reuters
A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance for the Christmas celebration, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. Reuters
Children perform a round dance near a Christmas tree in Palace Square decorated ahead of the New Year and Christmas season in central Saint Petersburg, Russia, Dec 23, 2021. Reuters
A woman and a child walk past a house decorated with Christmas lights and Santa Claus display, in Manila, Philippines, Dec 22, 2021. Reuters
An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa Claus, distributes gifts to displaced children at Baharka camp in Erbil, Iraq, Dec 23, 2021. Reuters