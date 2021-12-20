Israel bans travel to US over omicron concerns
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Dec 2021 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 05:10 PM BdST
Israel on Monday added the United States to its "no-fly" list, citing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Under the edict, which goes into effect at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, Israelis would need special permission to fly to the United States, now one of more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
In a televised address on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel had bought some time by moving fast to limit travel when omicron was first detected last month, but that this was now waning. He predicted a surge of sicknesses within a few weeks.
Acting on Health Ministry recommendations, cabinet ministers voted on Monday to put the United States, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey on the no-fly roster, Bennett's office said in a statement.
Israel has logged 134 confirmed omicron cases and another 307 suspected cases, the Health Ministry said. Of these, 167 were symptomatic, it said.
In a rapid first response to omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong, Israel banned the entry of foreigners on Nov 25 and has imposed three- to 14-day quarantine orders for Israelis returning from abroad.
- HRW calls on Japan to suspend military exchange with Myanmar
- Sixth child dies from Australian jumping castle tragedy
- No lockdown before Christmas: Germany
- Police identify suspect in deadly Japan arson fire
- UK doesn't rule out COVID restrictions before Christmas
- 4 killed in China expressway bridge collapse
- Islamic countries seek response to Afghanistan emergency
- Hidden Pentagon records reveal airstrikes failure patterns
- At least eight dead in Malaysia floods as rescue effort stumbles
- Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 27: source
- Israel bans travel to US over omicron concerns
- Hamas, claiming victory over Israel, is stuck in same old cycle
- In fight against violence, Asian and Black activists struggle to agree
- China says 'bright' prospect for democracy in Hong Kong
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Dhaka is a noisy city with car horns. Special hooters and sirens add to cacophony
- 31 winners receive Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021
- The Harvard job offer no one at Harvard ever heard of
- BBC investigation reveals mass killings of civilians in Myanmar
- Bangladesh to pass law to secure international accreditation for medical degrees
- Chuadanga with mercury dipping to 7 degrees Celsius becomes the coldest place
- ‘We are a victorious nation’: PM Hasina tells Navy officials
- Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
- Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital brought under control