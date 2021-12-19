UK health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Dec 2021 11:07 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2021 11:07 PM BdST
Britain's health minister Sajid Javid declined on Sunday to rule out the chance of further COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas, saying the spread of the omicron variant was a very fast moving situation.
Britain reported a surge in cases of omicron on Saturday, which government advisors said could be just the tip of the iceberg. London's mayor declared a "major incident" to help the city's hospitals cope.
Asked whether he could rule out new restrictions before Christmas, Javid told BBC Television: "We are assessing the situation, it is very fast moving."
"There are no guarantees in this pandemic I don't think. At this point, we just have to keep everything under review."
Javid said the government was watching the data on an "almost hourly basis" and listening to its scientific advisors and would balance that against the broader impact of restrictions on things such as businesses and education.
He said there was a still a lot that is not known about Omicron but waiting until data is clearer may leave it too late to react to it.
More than 100 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own Conservative lawmakers voted against the government's latest measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 earlier this week and Johnson is facing the biggest crisis of his premiership after a litany of scandals and missteps.
Asked if Johnson was too weak to bring in further restrictions, Javid said: "No, I don't think that's the case ... if the government felt that further action had to be taken of course we would present that to parliament and it would be for parliament to decide."
The number of confirmed Omicron cases recorded across the country was 37,101 as of 1800 GMT on Dec. 18, the UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday, up by more than 12,000 cases from 24 hours earlier. Twelve people believed to have had the Omicron variant had died as of Friday.
Javid said the actual number of Omicron infections was likely to be a lot higher.
The number of all new COVID-19 cases reported in official data on Sunday was 82,886, up 51.9 percent over the seven days to Dec 19 compared with the previous week.
Javid said the government believed around 60 percent of new COVID-19 cases in England were now Omicron.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he thought new restrictions were inevitable otherwise the health service would be on the verge of collapse under the joint pressures of staff shortages and increased hospitalisations.
- Police identify suspect in deadly Japan arson fire
- 4 killed in China expressway bridge collapse
- Islamic countries seek response to Afghanistan emergency
- Hidden Pentagon records reveal airstrikes failure patterns
- Biden struggles to beat back a resurgent virus
- Paris cancels New Year's Eve fireworks
- Japan to extend foreigner entry curb
- N Korea executes people for watching K-pop: rights group
- Four people killed in expressway bridge collapse in China's Hubei province
- Police identify suspect in arson fire that killed 24 in Japan
- Security forces fire tear gas at post-coup protesters in Sudan's Khartoum
- Turnout down as Hong Kong votes in 'patriots-only' election
- Thailand sends refugees back to Myanmar as clashes continue
- Could Oreo cookies solve New York’s rat problem?
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Nurse Runu Veronica Costa becomes first to receive COVID booster as Bangladesh launches programme
- Hidden Pentagon records reveal patterns of failure in deadly airstrikes
- Bangladesh’s rebound from COVID quicker than regional peers, growth expected to pick up: IMF
- Novavax vaccine wins emergency approval from WHO
- Trials of stem cell therapy in Bangladesh offer hope to childless women
- Dutch streets deserted as snap Christmas COVID lockdown starts
- Bangladesh’s Incepta partners with British firm ViraCorp to produce nasal COVID vaccine
- Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah to star in upcoming Bangladeshi film
- Netherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown