US and Canadian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released by gang
>>Reuters
Published: 16 Dec 2021 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2021 12:36 AM BdST
The last 12 Canadian and American missionaries from a group kidnapped in October in Haiti have been released, police said on Thursday, ending an ordeal that brought global attention to the Caribbean nation's growing problem of gang abductions.
The group, which was abducted by a gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage, originally numbered 17 people on a trip organised by Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries (CAM).
Five of the hostages had already been freed in recent weeks, and the final dozen were found by authorities on a mountain called Morne à Cabrit, said police spokesman Garry Derosier. He declined to provide further details on the release.
"Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe," CAM said in a statement. "Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months."
The 400 Mawozo gang, which controls territory to the east of the capital Port-au-Prince, had said it was seeking a ransom of $1 million for each of the missionaries.
The gang's leader, who goes by the nickname Lanmo Sanjou and has appeared in internet videos wearing a Spider-Man mask, had said he was willing to kill the hostages.
It was not immediately clear whether any ransom was paid.
Gangs have extended their control of territory in Haiti since the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise. One gang coalition in October created a nationwide fuel shortage by blocking access to storage terminals.
Haitians say everyone from well-heeled elites to working class street vendors face the threat of abduction by the gangs.
- Missionaries kidnapped by Haitian gang have been released
- EU considers new sanctions against Russia
- 4 kids die as wind lifts jumping castle into air
- Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch
- Canada advises against international travel
- Putin, Xi show united front amid tensions with US
- US builds new software tool predict actions drawing China’s ire
- Biden visits tornado-stricken Kentucky
- NATO signals support for Ukraine in face of threat from Russia
- Missionaries kidnapped in October by Haitian gang have been released: police
- Queen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch as COVID cases soar
- EU leaders consider new sanctions against Russian 'surprises'
- France to tighten rules for travellers from UK
- Four children die as wind lifts jumping castle into air at Australia school
Most Read
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- ‘Not acceptable’: Momen expresses frustration over sanctions in call with Blinken
- Bangladesh won its victory through a saga of sacrifice. How was the day half a century ago?
- Bangladesh vows not to let the sacrifice of Liberation War martyrs go in vain
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Putin and Xi show united front amid rising tensions with US
- Bangladesh treats its citizens ‘equally, not as minority’, Hasina tells India’s Kovind