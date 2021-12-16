EU leaders consider new sanctions against Russian 'surprises'
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Dec 2021 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 05:35 PM BdST
European Union leaders will consider on Thursday what economic sanctions they could impose on Russia if Moscow were to launch a new attack on Ukraine, Slovenia's prime minister said, warning that the bloc was prepared for Russian "surprises".
Ukraine is currently the main flashpoint between Russia and the West. The United States says Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, possibly in preparation for an invasion. Moscow says its actions are purely defencive and accuses Kyiv and the West of provocative behaviour.
"I'm worried because the military concentration, especially on the Ukrainian border with Russia (is) very strong," said Prime Minister Janez Jansa, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, as he arrived for the one-day summit.
"And so there is no doubt that Russia is using military power to make pressure ... we are prepared to avoid such kind of surprises we met during the occupation of Crimea," he said, referring to Russia's seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.
Back then, the EU, along with the United States, imposed economic sanctions on Russia, targeting its energy, banking and defence sectors in response.
Jansa declined to give details about what new sanctions were possible, but he said hitting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany to prevent it becoming operational was also an option.
"Maybe we get some additional information on what would be the final decision ... of the Nord Stream 2," he said.
- 4 kids die as wind lifts jumping castle into air
- Canada advises against international travel
- Putin, Xi show united front amid tensions with US
- US builds new software tool predict actions drawing China’s ire
- Biden visits tornado-stricken Kentucky
- The Nobel Peace Prize that paved the way for war
- Greece wants COVID tests for visitors from UK, Denmark
- S Africa court orders Zuma back to jail
- Four children die as wind lifts jumping castle into air at Australia school
- Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over omicron threat
- Indonesia reports first case of omicron variant
- Canada advises against international travel amid omicron threat
- France refused to repatriate a sick woman who joined the Islamic State. She died
- Myanmar photographer arrested at protest dies in custody
Most Read
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- Bangladesh treats its citizens ‘equally, not as minority’, Hasina tells India’s Kovind
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- Bangladesh won its victory through a saga of sacrifice. How was the day half a century ago?