Newspaper says Alibaba has fired employee who accused former co-worker of sexual assault
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Dec 2021 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2021 08:47 PM BdST
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has dismissed a female employee who accused a former co-worker of sexual assault earlier this year, government-backed newspaper Dahe Daily reported late on Saturday.
Dahe Daily interviewed the employee, saying she had received notification of termination at the end of November, and published a copy of what she said was her termination letter.
The letter said the employee had spread false information about being assaulted and about the company not handling the case. It added this "caused strong social concern and had a bad impact on the company".
"I have not made any mistakes, and certainly will not accept this result, and in the future will use legal means to protect my rights and interests," the newspaper quoted the employee as saying in the interview.
Alibaba did not respond to a request for comment outside of working hours. A lawyer for the employee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alibaba, China's largest e-commerce firm, was rocked by the sexual assault allegation in August after the female employee published an account on the company's intranet stating that she was assaulted by her co-worker and a client during a business trip.
Alibaba fired the co-worker accused of assault, but also dismissed 10 other employees for publicising the incident.
Chinese prosecutors later dropped the case against the employee's co-worker, stating that he committed forcible indecency but not a crime, but approved the arrest of the client in early September.
In China, issues of sexual harassment and assault were rarely brought up in the public sphere until the #MeToo movement took off in 2018, when a Beijing college student publicly accused her professor of sexual harassment.
- G7 warns Russia of consequences if Ukraine attacked
- Kentucky tornado survivors pick through debris
- Putin and Biden agreed to hold more talks: Kremlin
- UN to publish Xinjiang abuse findings soon
- Time running out for Iran nuclear deal: Germany
- 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Amazon warehouse
- The new language of the US office
- Israeli PM to pay first visit to UAE since formalising ties
- Putin and Biden agreed to hold more talks despite disagreements, says Kremlin
- Six dead, no hope of more survivors after tornadoes destroy Amazon warehouse near St Louis
- Israeli PM to pay first visit to UAE since formalising ties
- The new language of the US office, from al Desko Dining to Zoombies
- Civilian deaths mounted as secret unit pounded Islamic State group
- Philippine central bank battles surge in complaints of account hacking
Most Read
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Is Murad Hassan returning to Bangladesh after his failed attempt to enter Canada?
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- RAB says protection of people’s rights is its ‘prime duty’
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- A digital security case looms for Murad Hassan over Zaima comments
- Murad Hassan returns to Bangladesh after failed bid to enter Canada
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant