Teen Zara Rutherford lands in Seoul in record solo-flight
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Dec 2021 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2021 02:57 PM BdST
Teen pilot Zara Rutherford landed in Seoul on Saturday from Russia, the first Asia stop on her attempt to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo.
In August, the 19-year-old British-Belgian departed from Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium on her 51,000-km (32,000-mile) journey, which is to span five continents and 52 countries, including the United States, Greenland, Russia and Colombia.
"It has been challenging," Rutherford told reporters at Gimpo International Airport after arriving from Vladivostok in her bespoke Shark ultralight plane, the world's fastest microlight.
"I was stuck in Alaska because of visa and weather issues for a month and I was stuck in Russia for a month because of visa and weather issues," she said. "I was hoping to complete it by Christmas but I guess that’s not happening anymore, but it’s an adventure."
Rutherford, who is to remain at in hotel before her planned departure for Taiwan on Monday, said she expects to complete her journey by mid-January.
With enhanced COVID-related travel restrictions, Rutherford said she has sometimes not been allowed to see local places in some countries.
"I’m seeing these places from the air and that is the most incredible thing," she said. "Although I’m not always allowed to go and visit, walk around and check out museums and restaurants, I can always see them from the air and it’s pretty incredible.”
Aside from entering the record book, the teenager has expressed hope that her voyage will encourage girls and women to study and work in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), and spark girls' interest in aviation.
Rutherford is seeking the title held by from Shaesta Wais, who became the youngest woman to fly solo round the world at age 30 in 2017. The youngest male record holder, Mason Andrews, was 18 years old when he made the journey in 2018.
Born to two pilots, Rutherford will start university next year, with the dream of becoming an astronaut.
- Iran nuclear programme ignites tension between US, Israel
- China orders COVID tests for travel
- Brazil health ministry website hit by hackers
- Global shortage of nurses set to grow
- Two US poll workers break silence after threats
- Zara Rutherford reaches Seoul in record flight
- Canada threatens US with tariffs
- Nobel-winning journalists denounce war talk
- Brazil health ministry website hit by hackers, vaccination data targeted
- China orders COVID-19 tests for travel with some border cities
- Global shortage of nurses set to grow as pandemic enters third year
- Two election workers break silence after enduring Trump backers' threats
- Teen Zara Rutherford lands in Seoul in record solo-flight
- Vaccine mandates rekindle fierce debate over civil liberties
Most Read
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- Love and wishes pour in as Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot
- Anne De Henning, a French photographer, showcases Bangladesh’s freedom struggle
- Sacked and disgraced, Murad Hassan leaves Bangladesh
- BRTA recommends scrapping route permit of 25 bus companies for charging extra fare
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant