Angry Canada threatens to impose tariffs on US goods over EV tax credit plan
>> David Ljunggren, Reuters
Published: 11 Dec 2021 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2021 01:27 PM BdST
Canada dramatically hardened its tone with Washington in a dispute over proposed US credits for electric vehicles on Friday, threatening to slap tariffs on a range of American goods unless the matter was resolved.
In a letter to senior members of the US Senate, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Trade Minister Mary Ng also said Canada was ready to launch a dispute settlement process under the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.
Canada fears the tax credit for American manufacturers will undermine its own efforts to produce electric vehicles in Ontario - the country's industrial heartland - and also undermine the integrated North American auto industry.
"We are writing to register our objection in the strongest terms," said the letter, which emphasised that the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not want a confrontation.
If the matter was not resolved "Canada will have no choice but to forcefully respond by ... applying tariffs on American exports in a manner that will impact American workers in the auto sector and several other sectors of the US economy," the two ministers continued.
In previous trade disputes between the two close neighbours and trading partners, both sides have slapped sanctions against a wide range of goods.
Ottawa is preparing to publish a list of US products that may face Canadian tariffs, Freeland and Ng said, adding that Canada might also suspend dairy quotas for US producers it agreed to under the USMCA, the letter said.
Months of lobbying has done little to dissuade US legislators, who are considering a new $12,500 tax credit that would include $4,500 for union-made US electric vehicles.
In the letter, Freeland and Ng said the proposal was equivalent to a 34% tariff on Canadian-assembled electric vehicles and represented a significant threat.
The White House says President Joe Biden considers the tax credits a personal priority and that the administration does not view them as a violation of the USMCA. Officials have said they hope to work to resolve the dispute with both Canada and Mexico, which also opposes the credit proposal.
As recently as last Friday, Ng had said Canada still had some room for manoeuvring before the US Senate voted.
Asked why Canada had hardened its tone, Ng spokeswoman Alice Hansen said: "We have always made clear we will stand up for the Canadian auto industry. This is the next step."
- Iran nuclear programme ignites tension between US, Israel
- China orders COVID tests for travel
- Brazil health ministry website hit by hackers
- Global shortage of nurses set to grow
- Two US poll workers break silence after threats
- Zara Rutherford reaches Seoul in record flight
- Canada threatens US with tariffs
- Nobel-winning journalists denounce war talk
- Brazil health ministry website hit by hackers, vaccination data targeted
- China orders COVID-19 tests for travel with some border cities
- Global shortage of nurses set to grow as pandemic enters third year
- Two election workers break silence after enduring Trump backers' threats
- Teen Zara Rutherford lands in Seoul in record solo-flight
- Vaccine mandates rekindle fierce debate over civil liberties
Most Read
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- Love and wishes pour in as Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot
- Anne De Henning, a French photographer, showcases Bangladesh’s freedom struggle
- Sacked and disgraced, Murad Hassan leaves Bangladesh
- BRTA recommends scrapping route permit of 25 bus companies for charging extra fare
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant