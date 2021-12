UN decries 'escalation of grave human rights abuses' in Myanmar

"We are appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human rights abuses in Myanmar," UN human rights spokesperson Rupert Colville told a Geneva briefing.

"In the last week alone, security forces have killed and burned to death 11 people, among them five minors, and rammed vehicles into protesters exercising their fundamental right to peaceful assembly."

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday that the United States was outraged by reports that Myanmar soldiers rounded up and killed 11 people in the northwestern region of Sagaing. read more

There was no immediate reaction from Myanmar's military rulers to the accusations from the UN rights body.