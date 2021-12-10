UN decries 'escalation of grave human rights abuses' in Myanmar
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2021 09:51 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2021 09:51 PM BdST
The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that Myanmar's military was committing grave violations including killing 11 people and setting fire to their bodies.
"We are appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human rights abuses in Myanmar," UN human rights spokesperson Rupert Colville told a Geneva briefing.
"In the last week alone, security forces have killed and burned to death 11 people, among them five minors, and rammed vehicles into protesters exercising their fundamental right to peaceful assembly."
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday that the United States was outraged by reports that Myanmar soldiers rounded up and killed 11 people in the northwestern region of Sagaing. read more
There was no immediate reaction from Myanmar's military rulers to the accusations from the UN rights body.
- Assange’s extradition to US granted by UK judges
- 53 migrants die in Mexico truck accident
- Russia keeps tensions high over Ukraine
- US, Israel to discuss drills for worst-case Iran scenario
- Indonesian clowns bring cheer to children displaced by eruption
- Russia blasts US stance in embassy row
- New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations
- The world is unprepared for the next pandemic
- India's top general laid to rest with full military honours
- 'No warning': Indonesian village caught off guard in volcano disaster
- United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
- Gunmen kill at least 14 militiamen in Burkina Faso ambush
- Myanmar anti-coup activists protest against junta with 'silent strike'
- China says 'Uyghur tribunal' is a lie
Most Read
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Sacked and disgraced, Murad Hassan leaves Bangladesh
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- Hasina seeks blessings for daughter Saima on birthday
- Govt suspends Katakhali Mayor Abbas Ali over comments on Bangabandhu mural
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Pathao rode high and then lost steam. Now its new CEO plans a turnaround with fintech
- BRTA recommends scrapping route permit of 25 bus companies for charging extra fare
- Anne De Henning, a French photographer, showcases Bangladesh’s freedom struggle
- Where the despairing log on, and learn ways to die