France, Europeans working to open joint mission in Afghanistan
John Irish, Reuters
Published: 04 Dec 2021 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2021 03:50 PM BdST
Several European countries are working on opening up a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan that would enable their ambassadors to return to the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday.
Western countries have been grappling with how to engage with the Taliban after they took over Afghanistan in a lightning advance in August as US-led forces were completing their pullout.
The United States and other Western countries shut their embassies and withdrew their diplomats as the Taliban seized Kabul, following which the militants declared an interim government whose top members are under US and UN sanctions.
"We are thinking of an organisation between several European countries... a common location for several Europeans, which would allow our ambassadors to be present," Macron told reporters in Doha before heading to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
The United States, European countries and others are reluctant to formally recognize the Pashtun-dominated Taliban, accusing them of backtracking on pledges of political and ethnic inclusivity and to uphold the rights of women and minorities.
"This is a different demarche than a political recognition or political dialogue with the Taliban ... we will have a representation as soon as we can open," he said, adding that the still needed to iron out security issues.
In a statement following talks with the Taliban a week ago, the European Union suggested it could open a mission soon.
"The EU delegation underlined that the possibility of establishing a minimal presence on the ground in Kabul, which would not entail recognition, will directly depend on the security situation, as well as on effective decisions by the de facto authorities to allow the EU to ensure adequate protection of its staff and premises," it said.
France separately announced on Friday that it had carried out an evacuation mission in Afghanistan with Qatar's help, taking more than 300 people, mostly Afghans, out of the country.
- 'Iran nuclear talks set for collapse unless Tehran shifts'
- Biden crafting a plan for Russia-Ukraine crisis
- Macron set for talks with Saudi crown prince
- France evacuates more than 300 people from Afghanistan
- Israeli spyware used to target US embassy workers
- Militants kill at least 31 in central Mali
- Missouri withheld data on mask effectiveness
- Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage
- Biden says he is crafting a plan for Russia-Ukraine crisis
- Parents of suspected Michigan school shooter, themselves wanted, taken into custody
- Abortion: The voice of the ambivalent majority
- Iran nuclear talks head for collapse unless Tehran shifts, Europeans say
- India revokes patent for PepsiCo's Lay's potatoes
- Italian anti-vaxxer tries to get COVID-19 shot in fake arm
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Sri Lankan manager killed by mob of workers at Pakistan factory
- Bangladesh puts borders on alert after India confirms omicron cases
- Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- Volunteers try to save starving buffalos on Brazil farm where 500 died
- Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus
- ‘Red cards’ for traffic violators: Students announce a new campaign for road safety