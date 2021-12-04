Brazil's Rio cancels New Year celebration as pandemic continues
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Dec 2021 10:29 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2021 10:29 PM BdST
The mayor of Rio de Janeiro canceled New Year's Eve celebrations after Brazil confirmed the first known cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in Latin America’s biggest country.
Eduardo Paes tweeted on Saturday that he would follow the recommendations of Rio de Janeiro state to cancel the celebrations, despite the city's own view to the contrary.
"We respect science," Paes tweeted, saying there are dissenting opinions between scientific committees in the city and the state, but he would rather stick with the most restrictive one. "The city's committee says it can go ahead and the state's says no. So it can't take place. Let's cancel the official New Year's Eve celebration in Rio," the tweet said.
The cancellation of the party, which attracts millions of residents and tourists to the world-famous Copacabana beach to watch the fireworks, does not come as a surprise.
In Brazil, the pandemic has claimed more than 615,000 lives, the second highest total in the world after the United States.
- Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated
- Islamic countries to meet on Afghanistan crisis
- Thailand seizes $88m worth of crystal meth
- 'Iran nuclear talks set for collapse unless Tehran shifts'
- France, Europeans to open joint mission in Afghanistan
- Biden crafting a plan for Russia-Ukraine crisis
- Macron set for talks with Saudi crown prince
- France evacuates more than 300 people from Afghanistan
- Thousands march against COVID restrictions in northwest Europe
- Biden to hold video call with Putin on Tuesday about Ukraine
- Brazil's Rio cancels New Year celebration as pandemic continues
- Massage table opened in trial of confidante to Epstein
- Indonesia's Semeru volcano spews ash, killing one, injuring 41
- Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- KUET expels 9 students, including Chhatra League leader, over professor’s death
- Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus
- Sri Lankan manager killed by mob of workers at Pakistan factory
- University student dies after lorry rams motorcycle in Dhaka amid road safety protests
- Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again
- New Zealand spinner Ajaz takes all 10 wickets against India