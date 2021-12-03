IS attack on village in northern Iraq kills 13
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Dec 2021 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2021 04:01 PM BdST
An attack by Islamic State militants on a village in northern Iraq on Friday killed at least 13 people including three villagers and 10 Kurdish soldiers, officials in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region said.
The attack took place in the Makhmour region, a hotbed for Islamic State activity that sees regular attacks against Kurdish forces, Iraqi forces and often civilians.
Makhmour is a mountainous area some 70 km (45 miles) southeast of Mosul and 60 km (40 miles) southwest of the Kurdish capital of Erbil.
A statement from the Kurdistan region's armed forces, the peshmerga, said that Islamic State militants attacked the village killing three residents and that peshmerga forces intervened, resulting in clashes that killed 10 of their soldiers.
It gave no further details. There was no immediate claim by Islamic State for the attack.
Islamic State controlled roughly a third of Iraq between 2014 and 2017, including the remote Makhmour region but also major cities including Mosul.
A loose coalition of US-led forces, Iraqi and Kurdish troops and Iran-backed Shi'ite militias defeated the Sunni Muslim extremist group in 2017, but its members still roam areas of northern Iraq and northeastern Syria.
Western military officials say at least 10,000 Islamic State fighters remain in Iraq and Syria.
- Extreme poverty has been sharply cut. What has changed?
- How to handle omicron uncertainty
- Nightclubs, cafes and casinos reopen in Auckland
- Afghan ambassador presses on with no resources
- Millions more people got access to water. Can they drink it?
- US Senate passes bill to avert shutdown
- Pope heads to Cyprus aiming to highlight plight of migrants
- UN asks for $41bn jump in funding
- Extreme poverty has been sharply cut. What has changed?
- Nightclubs, cafes and casinos reopen in Auckland as marathon lockdown ends
- With omicron comes uncertainty. Here’s how to handle it
- Marcus Lamb, a Christian broadcaster and vaccine sceptic, dies of COVID
- With no resources, authority or country, Afghan ambassador presses on
- Millions more people got access to water. Can they drink it?
Most Read
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- India says it detects two cases of Omicron variant
- A minister’s cheque bounced because it was written in Bangla. He was infuriated
- They came to Rooppur for the nuclear power project. Now shopkeepers and beggars can speak to them in Russian
- Bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines jet turns out to be false alarm
- A bomb threat on a Malaysia Airlines turned out to be false. But the authorities stuck to their task
- Fire destroys 3 resorts, restaurant in Rangamati’s Sajek
- Manson loses a Grammy nomination, and a songwriter gains one
- Bangladesh logs 261 new COVID cases, another 3 die
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams