Singapore reports 2 omicron variant cases

Published: 02 Dec 2021 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2021 06:03 PM BdST

Singapore on Thursday detected two imported cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, both of whom have been isolated, its health ministry said.

Contact tracing was ongoing for passengers on the same flight as those infected, and there was no evidence of community transmission, it said in a statement.

