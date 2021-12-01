Sri Lanka orders probe into mystery cooking gas explosions
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Dec 2021 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2021 06:45 PM BdST
Sri Lanka's parliament convened a special committee on Wednesday to investigate dozens of unexplained cooking gas explosions and fires in kitchens around the country.
Following police and media reports of about 14 explosions in a single day, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday appointed an eight-member committee to investigate and provide a report within two weeks.
Consumer Affairs Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna told parliament that on average 10 explosions were being reported daily.
"We accept that more than 40% of Sri Lanka's 5.1 million households are living in fear because of this issue. Businesses are also affected. The government is on the side of consumers and once investigations are complete a full report will be presented to the House," he told parliament on Tuesday.
A McDonald's restaurant in the capital Colombo was gutted from fire caused by a gas leak on Nov. 20. Since then multiple incidents of gas cookers exploding or catching fire have grabbed headlines.
Some consumers have moved cylinders outside or started to cook in their gardens. Videos of do-it-yourself leak tests have flooded social media.
Milinda Premachandra's wife suffered severe burns when their cooker exploded in their small eatery in Colombo.
"My wife will never be the same again. My whole life has fallen apart," he said.
"The authorities must do something soon. Someone must answer for what is happening to innocent people."
State-run Litro gas, which provides more than 80% of Sri Lanka's liquefied petroleum gas cylinders for both domestic and commercial use, rejects claims that the explosions are due to a change in the propane and butane mix of cylinders introduced earlier this year.
It instead blames faulty regulators and dilapidated stoves, and has not recalled any cylinders.
- Yazidi genocide: Germany jails IS member for life
- Myanmar to deliver first verdicts in Suu Kyi trial
- Japan confirms first case of omicron variant
- Families tormented over maids' deaths in Saudi
- Pentagon chief orders review of 2019 Syria strike
- Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together: President Tsai
- Omicron variant forces nations to rethink global travel
- Dutch police arrest couple that fled quarantine
- Sri Lanka orders probe into mystery cooking gas explosions
- Hardy 69-year-old man survives 22 hours on capsized boat off Japan
- Saudi Arabia reports first omicron case coming from north Africa
- ‘Like fresh meat’: Detailing rampant sex harassment in Australia’s parliament
- Months after Myanmar’s coup, worries of civil war
- British armed forces to allow people with HIV to enlist
Most Read
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Biman jet ‘dodges disaster’ after collision with cows during take-off
- 240 travellers from S Africa are 'traceless', Maleque says
- Katakhali Mayor Abbas Ali planned to flee abroad, says RAB
- Bangladesh extends income tax filing deadline to Dec 31
- Bangladesh logs 282 COVID cases in a day as positivity rate rises to 1.5% again
- Travellers from omicron-afflicted countries must undergo 14-day quarantine: health minister
- Three students shot dead, eight people wounded at Michigan high school; suspect arrested
- Omicron variant, in at least 20 nations, spread earlier than was known