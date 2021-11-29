COVID-positive Czech president appoints new PM from plexiglass cubicle
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Nov 2021 01:43 AM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2021 01:43 AM BdST
Czech President Milos Zeman appointed the leader of a centre-right alliance Petr Fiala as prime minister on Sunday in a ceremony he performed from a plexiglass cubicle after testing positive for COVID-19.
Fiala leads a bloc of five centre and centre-right opposition parties that won an election in October, ousting the incumbent premier Andrej Babis and his allies.
The new government will have to tackle a new wave of coronavirus infections that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals and an energy crisis, after the collapse of a large electricity provider. The coalition has also said it plans to rework the 2022 state budget to reduce a large deficit.
"The new government has a very complicated time ahead and many challenges... I want it to be a government of change for the future," Fiala said at a news conference.
He expected his cabinet to be appointed in mid-December.
The new prime minister also called on people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and praised medical staff as cases are on the rise.
Opponents of vaccination and government's anti-coronavirus measures such as a ban on Christmas markets gathered in their thousands in Prague later on Sunday for a protest rally.
Only 58.5 percent of Czechs are vaccinated againt coronavirus. This compares to a European Union average of 65.8 percent, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
Zeman performed the inauguration ceremony from a plexiglass cubicle after testing positive for coronavirus. Zeman, who arrived in a wheelchair escorted by a medic in full protective gear, contracted the virus after a six-week stay in hospital for an unrelated illness.
