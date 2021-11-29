Biden urges Americans to mask indoors, says omicron to appear 'sooner or later' in US
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Nov 2021 11:59 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2021 11:59 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden urged Americans to wear masks indoors and in public places, as the administration braces for the new COVID-19 variant omicron to appear in the country.
"Sooner or later we are going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States," Biden said. "Please wear your mask when you’re indoors, in public settings around other people."
More stories
- Families tormented over maids' deaths in Saudi
- Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together: President Tsai
- Omicron variant forces nations to rethink global travel
- Dutch police arrest couple that fled quarantine
- Migrants stuck at Polish border feel cheated by people smugglers
- COVID-positive Czech president appoints PM from plexiglass cubicle
- Maldives bans travellers from 7 African nations due to Omicron COVID variant
- Saudi Arabia to allow conditional entry 'from all countries'
Recent Stories
- As Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial begins, Epstein’s shadow looms large
- Kenyan families tormented over maids' 'mysterious' deaths in Saudi Arabia
- India's parliament passes bill to repeal controversial farm laws
- Prince Charles travels to Barbados to celebrate the creation of a republic
- As US hunts for Chinese spies, university scientists warn of backlash
- Nuclear talks resume as West asks whether Iran is serious or stalling
Opinion
Most Read
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Khaleda Zia diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, doctors recommend treatment abroad
- Rabindra University teacher Farhana retains job despite 'forced haircut' scandal
- Hifazat leader Nurul Islam Jihadi dies at 73
- WHO flags global risk from Omicron, countries tighten curbs
- S African doctor says patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms
- BGB trooper among 4 killed in UP polls violence in Nilphamari, Narsingdi
- Bangladesh puts ports on alert against new COVID variant, experts push for travel ban
- Does omicron cause only mild illness? The jury is still out
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students