Maldives bans travellers from 7 African nations due to Omicron COVID variant
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Nov 2021 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2021 08:06 PM BdST
Maldives said it was barring travellers from seven African countries from Sunday over concerns about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Travellers will not be allowed into Maldives from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini, the health ministry said in a statement.
Travellers who arrived from these countries over the past two days will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday declared the new coronavirus variant to be "of concern" and many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various African nations.
The new variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa last week and has so far been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.
More stories
- Migrants stuck at Polish border feel cheated by people smugglers
- Maldives bans travellers from 7 African nations due to Omicron COVID variant
- Saudi Arabia to allow conditional entry 'from all countries'
- 'Flash mob' thieves target US retail stores on Black Friday
- Man survives flight in plane's landing gear
- This ocean invaded its neighbour earlier than anyone thought
- France-UK acrimony impedes progress on channel crossings
- Ukrainian soldiers ready to repel attack, they say
Recent Stories
- They twice gave up everything to flee Iraq. They keep getting sent back
- Migrants stuck at Polish border feel cheated by people smugglers
- Uber survived the spying scandal. Their careers didn’t
- Six Sudanese soldiers killed in Ethiopian attack: Sudan military
- This ocean invaded its neighbour earlier than anyone thought
- New Zealand politician cycles to hospital in labour, gives birth
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Court defers verdict in murder of BUET student Abrar to Dec 8
- UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron coronavirus variant cases
- COVID infections are sporadic and low in Bangladesh. The question is for how long
- Bangladesh women earn maiden ODI Cricket World Cup berth
- Bangladesh puts ports on alert against new COVID variant, experts push for travel ban
- StanChart arranges PRAN Agro’s Tk 1.5bn green bond sale
- As Omicron variant circles the globe, African nations are blamed and banned
- How Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, got its name