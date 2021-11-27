61 travellers from South Africa in Netherlands positive for COVID-19
>> Toby Sterling, Reuters,
Published: 27 Nov 2021 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2021 06:12 PM BdST
Dutch health authorities said that 61 people who arrived in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, and they were conducting further testing early Saturday to see if any of the infections are with the recently discovered Omicron coronavirus variant.
Around 600 passengers arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on the two KLM flights on Friday and then faced hours of delays and testing due to concerns over the new virus variant.
The Dutch health ministry said early Saturday 61 tests had come back positive.
"Travelers with a positive test result will be placed in isolation at a hotel at or near Schiphol," health authorities said in a statement.
"Of the positive test results, we are researching as quickly as possible whether they are the new variant of concern, now named 'Omicron'."
The Dutch government banned all air travel from southern Africa early on Friday. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge determined that passengers already en route to the Netherlands would have to undergo testing and quarantine upon arrival.
Passengers on the two KLM flights, from Cape Town and Johannesburg, said they were kept waiting on the tarmac for hours.
"Vigorous applause because there is a BUS that has come to take us ... somewhere," tweeted New York Times journalist Stephanie Nolen, a passenger on the flight from Johannesburg who later said she had tested negative.
"Bus to a hall to a huge queue. I can see COVID testers in bright blue PPE far on the distance. Still no snacks for the sad babies," she added in a second tweet.
A spokesperson for the health authorities in Kennemerland, the Dutch region that oversees Schiphol, said the positive cases were being analysed by an academic medical hospital to determine whether they are the new strain.
The new variant has been detected just as many European countries are grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases.
The Dutch government separately on Friday announced the nighttime closure of bars, restaurants and most stores as it tries to curb a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases that is swamping its healthcare system.
- S Africa flight had dozens of COVID cases: Netherlands
- Iraqi migrants want to try again to reach the EU
- Afghan girls take exams for Turkish-run schools
- Czech president taken to hospital with COVID
- Europe, Asia start to tighten borders over COVID variant
- Europe, Asia tighten borders against COVID variant as WHO urges caution
- Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital
- Australia investigates new variant found in S Africa
- 61 travellers from South Africa in Netherlands positive for COVID-19
- Iraqis return from Belarus, but some say they will try again to reach the EU
- Dozens of COVID-19 cases on flight from South Africa: Dutch authorities
- Afghan girls take exams for Turkish-run schools in Kabul
- Afghan economy nears collapse as pressure builds to ease US sanctions
- Stephen Sondheim, titan of the American musical, is dead at 91
Most Read
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Liton century, Mushfiqur 82* set Bangladesh off to fine start in Chattogram
- Coffee or chai? At 2 Kolkata cafes, ‘adda’ is what’s really on the menu
- New COVID variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off
- Bangladesh moves to bar travel from S Africa amid discovery of new COVID variant: Maleque
- President exempts ex-Kurigram DC Sultana from punishment over jailing of reporter
- WHO says new variant in South Africa is ‘of concern’ as countries impose travel restrictions
- Pandemic burned a hole in students' pockets. A bus fare hike creates the perfect storm
- Infant ‘thrown into the street’ in Wari dies