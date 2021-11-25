Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Nov 2021 10:24 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2021 10:24 PM BdST
Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday.
The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country in August, a statement said, adding that her arrival was part of a broader programme to evacuate and integrate Afghan citizens.
US photographer Steve McCurry took the picture of Gula when she was a youngster, living in a refugee camp on the Pakistan-Afghan border.
Her startling green eyes, peering out from a headscarf with a mixture of ferocity and pain, made her know internationally but her identity was only discovered in 2002 when McCurry returned to the region and tracked her down.
An FBI analyst, forensic sculptor and the inventor of iris recognition all verified her identity, National Geographic said at the time.
In 2016, Pakistan arrested Gula for forging a national identity card in an effort to live in the country.
The then Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, welcomed her back and promised to give her an apartment to ensure she "lives with dignity and security in her homeland".
Since seizing power, Taliban leaders have said they would respect women's rights in accordance with sharia, or Islamic law. But under Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, women could not work and girls were banned from school. Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.
- Russian mining accident kills 11
- Delhi schools to reopen amid poor air quality
- France and Britain trade blame after 27 die in migrant tragedy
- Britain vows to smash people smugglers
- Australia to deploy police, military to Solomon Islands as protests spread
- Afghan refugees must choose between community and opportunity
- Putin's Ukraine gambit seen as part of play for new Biden summit
- UK's Johnson shocked by migrants' deaths
- Russian mining accident kills 11, rescue effort halted over explosion risk
- France and Britain trade blame after 27 die in migrant tragedy
- Australia to deploy police, military to Solomon Islands as protests spread
- Delhi's schools, colleges to reopen next week but air quality still very poor
- Danish frigate kills four suspected pirates in Gulf of Guinea
- We will smash the people smugglers, says Britain
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Students deadline authorities after protests over peer's death cripple Dhaka
- BNP brushes aside ‘rumours’ about ailing Khaleda
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Hundreds block Gulistan, Farmgate to protest Notre Dame student Nayeem’s death
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 312 cases in a day
- Students block police bus in Dhaka after driver fails to show licence
- Zahangir Alam suspended as Gazipur mayor, days after expulsion from ruling party
- UN adopts resolution on Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC