At least 27 die trying to cross Channel to UK, French mayor says
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Nov 2021 11:13 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2021 11:21 PM BdST
At least 27 migrants died after their dinghy capsized on Wednesday while trying to cross the Channel from France to Britain, a local mayor said.
According to fishermen, more migrants left France's northern shores than usual to take advantage of calm sea conditions, although the water was bitterly cold. One fisherman called the rescue services after seeing an empty dinghy and people floating motionless nearby.
Calais mayor Natacha Bouchart told BFM television the death toll now stood at 27, minutes after another mayor put the tally at 24.
The local coast guard said they could not yet confirm the number of deaths, adding that rescue services had found around 20 people in the water of whom only two were conscious.
They estimated that there had been about 30 people on the dinghy before it capsized.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was heading for the coast. "Strong emotion in the face of the tragedy of numerous deaths due to the capsizing of a migrant boat in the English Channel," he wrote in a tweet.
Two helicopters and three police or rescue boats were at the scene, local authorities said.
One fisherman, Nicolas Margolle, told Reuters he had seen two small dinghies earlier on Wednesday, one with people on board and another empty.
He said another fisherman had called rescue services after seeing an empty dinghy and 15 people floating motionless nearby, either unconscious or dead.
He confirmed there were more dinghies on Wednesday because the weather was good. "But it's cold," Margolle added.
Early on Wednesday, Reuters reporters saw a group of over 40 migrants head towards Britain on a dinghy.
The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong. Overloaded dinghies often barely stay afloat and are at the mercy of waves.
While French police have prevented more crossings than in previous years, they have only partially stemmed the flow of migrants wanting to reach Britain - one of the many sources of tensions between Paris and London.
- German parties set to announce coalition deal
- Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan hold drills near Afghan border
- Contending with the pandemic, wealthy nations wage global battle for migrants
- Italy frees convicted killer of UK student
- US envoy to meet Taliban: State Dept
- New Zealand to reopen borders from April
- Humanitarian situation worsening in Yemen's Marib -IOM
- Christmas parade victims: young musicians and dancing grannies
- A little known cult is at the heart of S Korea's latest COVID-19 outbreak
- A new republic is born: Barbados celebrates ditching Britain's queen
- Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan hold drills near Afghan border
- Europe rethinks booster shot policy as COVID cases hit records
- German parties set to announce coalition deal to end Merkel era
- Italy frees convicted killer of UK student
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech gets nod to test homegrown COVID vaccine on 64 adults
- Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- BNP brushes aside ‘rumours’ about ailing Khaleda
- Hospitalised Khaleda’s condition ‘hasn’t improved’, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Garment workers block Mirpur road to demand pay hike
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group