New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Nov 2021 10:03 AM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2021 10:03 AM BdST
New Zealand will keep its borders closed to most international travellers for a further five months, the government said on Wednesday, outlining a cautious easing of border curbs that have been in place since COVID-19 hit in Mar 2020.
Along with its geographic isolation, the South Pacific country enforced some of the tightest pandemic restrictions among OECD nations, limiting the spread of COVID-19 and helping its economy bounce back faster than many of its peers.
But an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant earlier this year has forced a shift in strategy, with the main city of Auckland now only gradually opening up as vaccination rates climb.
Fully vaccinated international travellers will be allowed to enter the country from Apr 30, 2022 onwards, with the re-opening staged over time, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference.
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders and residence visa holders in neighbouring Australia can travel to New Zealand from Jan 16, while vaccinated New Zealanders and residence visa holders most from other countries will be allowed in from Feb 13.
"A phased approach to reconnecting with the world is the safest approach to ensure risk is carefully managed," Hipkins said.
"This reduces any potential impacts on vulnerable communities and the New Zealand health system."
Travellers will no longer be required to stay at state quarantine facilities, he said, but other measures will be put in place including a negative pre-departure test, proof of being fully vaccinated, and a COVID-19 test on arrival.
- Contending with the pandemic, wealthy nations wage global battle for migrants
- US envoy to meet Taliban: State Dept
- New Zealand to reopen borders from April
- Humanitarian situation worsening in Yemen's Marib -IOM
- Christmas parade victims: young musicians and dancing grannies
- 45 die in Bulgaria bus accident
- French PM Castex contracts COVID
- Biden intends to run again in 2024: White House
- Humanitarian situation worsening in Yemen's Marib conflict zone –IOM
- What is the risk of a war between Russia and Ukraine?
- Contending with the pandemic, wealthy nations wage global battle for migrants
- Taliban to purge 'people of bad character' from ranks
- Victims at Christmas parade were young musicians and dancing grannies
- Ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka, 6 dead
Most Read
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Students demanding discount on bus fares attacked in Dhaka
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech gets nod to test homegrown COVID vaccine on 64 adults
- Sharmin century earns Bangladesh Women 270-run win over US
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Hospitalised Khaleda’s condition ‘hasn’t improved’, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Bangladesh's Tamim ruled out of New Zealand tour