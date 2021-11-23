Suspect in custody in deadly Wisconsin parade incident

Police identified the suspect as a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, Darrell E. Brooks.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office said Brooks had been free on $1,000 bail after being accused of running over the mother of his child in the parking lot of a Milwaukee gas station with his maroon 2010 Ford Escape earlier this month. A spokesman for the district attorney’s office Monday described the state’s bail recommendation as “inappropriately low” in light of the seriousness of the charges, “not consistent” with office policy.

“This office is currently conducting an internal review of the decision to make the recent bail recommendation in this matter in order to determine the appropriate next steps,” the statement said.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said President Joe Biden was receiving regular updates on the tragedy.

“Our team is in close touch with local officials to offer any support and assistance needed,” she said on Twitter. “Our hearts are with the families and the entire community.”

It was supposed to have been a celebratory night in Waukesha. Dance groups and high school bands and politicians were marching along Main Street in the Milwaukee suburb’s Christmas parade, which was returning from a pandemic hiatus.

Then, just before 4:40 p.m., the driver of a red SUV, said to be a Ford Escape, stormed past barricades and into the crowd, striking dozens. City authorities said in a statement late Sunday that the number of dead and injured could change.

Area hospitals reported treating dozens of patients, including many children. It was unclear what might have motivated the episode.

“Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration,” said Mayor Shawn Reilly, who described seeing smiling children and happy parents when he marched along the parade route earlier Sunday. “I’m deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injury and heartache.”

Officials at Children’s Wisconsin, which treats only paediatric patients, said in a news conference Monday that it had treated 18 who were injured in the parade, including three sets of siblings. Of those 18 children, six are in critical condition, three are in serious condition, seven are in fair condition, and two have been discharged.

Another hospital, Aurora Medical Center–Summit, said in a statement that it was treating 13 patients, including three in critical condition. Officials at Froedtert Hospital said Monday they had treated seven patients.

This was the 58th Christmas parade for Waukesha, an annual event that was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. The theme of this year’s event was “Comfort and Joy.”

