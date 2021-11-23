EU wants to harmonise validity period of vaccination certificate
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Nov 2021 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 12:25 PM BdST
The European Commission aims to harmonise the duration of the validity of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, including the effects of booster shots, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Monday, amid record infection numbers in some EU states.
"I fully agree with the urgency, and this is why the European Commission is working with the utmost urgency to strengthen the coordination of free movement, including the length of validity and the role of boosters in the vaccination campaign," she told European lawmakers in Strasbourg.
Austria became the first country in western Europe on Monday to reimpose lockdown since vaccines were rolled out, shutting non-essential shops, bars and cafes as surging caseloads raised the spectre of a second straight winter in deep freeze for the continent.
Kyriakides said discussions with EU member states on the COVID certificate were going on, and the bloc's executive Commission intended to come up with proposals this week.
"We are determined to reverse the current wave...and we are also aware that we need to give clear, coherent messages to citizens," she said.
- How fake news on Facebook helped fuel a border crisis in Europe
- Sudan's Hamdok says he returned to safeguard economic gains
- Dutch PM lashes out at 'idiots' after violence
- Wisconsin carnage suspect was out on bail from previous case
- Malaysia PM's coalition wins crucial state vote
- Peppa Pig saves Johnson when lost for words
- India has no COVID vaccine booster plan yet
- NZ to ease curbs, adopt new virus-fighting system
- Will Germany's next government ditch US nuclear bombs?
- At least 45 people killed in bus accident in Bulgaria
- US warship again transits sensitive Taiwan Strait
- 30 dead, thousands displaced after severe flooding in India’s Andhra Pradesh
- Explosions rock northern Yemen's Sanaa following coalition raids
- Sudan's Hamdok says he returned to safeguard economic gains
Most Read
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Councillor among two killed by gunmen in Cumilla
- Winter brings a familiar woe for Dhaka residents: toxic air
- Pakistan clinch thrilling last-gasp win to seal series sweep against Bangladesh
- Three-day COVID vaccination drive in all Dhaka wards begins on Tuesday
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 264 cases in a day
- How to save your knees without giving up your workout
- These Americans are just going around in circles. It helps the climate