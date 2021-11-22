UK to host G7 foreign and development ministers on Dec 10-12
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Nov 2021 09:15 AM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2021 09:15 AM BdST
Britain will host foreign and development ministers from the G7 group of industrialised nations and from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in Liverpool from Dec 10 to Dec 12, it said on Monday.
The summit will address issues including economic resilience post-COVID-19, global health and human rights, Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.
Among the ministers due to attend are those from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, it said, adding that it was the first inclusion of ASEAN countries at a G7 foreign ministers' summit and this reflected "the UK's growing Indo-Pacific tilt".
Britain holds the rotating presidency of the G7 in 2021 and has already hosted the COP climate summit in Glasgow this month and the G7 leaders' summit in Carbis Bay in June.
More stories
- I am safe: Chinese tennis star in video call
- 5 Chinese nationals kidnapped in Congo
- Sudan's military leaders and Hamdok sign deal
- Israel accuses defence minister's household staffer of Iran-related espionage
- Border crisis may be prelude to something worse: Poland
- Dutch police detain dozens over riots
- Videos don’t resolve questions about Peng Shuai’s safety
- Cities are tackling COVID and pollution
Recent Stories
- In hard times, Afghan farmers are turning to opium for security
- Chinese tennis star says she is safe in video call with Olympic official: IOC
- Five Chinese nationals kidnapped in DR Congo after attack near mine
- Israel accuses defence minister's household staffer of Iran-related espionage
- Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border
- Sudan's military leaders and Hamdok sign deal to reinstate him as PM
Opinion
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Schoolboy arrested in Bailey Road hit and run after video goes viral
- Doctors see ‘little improvement’ in Khaleda Zia’s condition
- Children of Nakano-Imran will stay with father, High Court rules
- Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 199 cases in a day
- Bus driver, assistant held for 'threatening student with rape' after protests
- Rumana fifty fires Bangladesh Women to three-wicket win over Pakistan
- Family unvisited, travel a no-go: the hard costs of high gas prices