Canadian senator dies after being hospitalised for COVID
>>Víctor Manuel Ramos, The New York Times
Published: 21 Nov 2021 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 06:17 PM BdST
Josée Forest-Niesing, a Canadian senator from Ontario, died shortly after she went home from a hospital where she had been treated for COVID-19, Canadian officials said Saturday. She was 56.
In a statement issued on her behalf Tuesday, just days after her Saturday return home from the hospital, Forest-Niesing sought to encourage constituents to get vaccinated, as she had been, The Associated Press reported.
The statement said she wanted “to remind all Canadians of the importance of vaccination” and added that she remained “convinced her fight would have been much different if it had not been for this protection.”
Forest-Niesing’s office said that she was fully vaccinated but the effectiveness of the vaccine could have been reduced because she suffered from an autoimmune condition affecting her lungs for the past 15 years. She was a lawyer proud of her French heritage who had been a senator since 2018.
Her death was confirmed by George J. Furey, the speaker of the Senate, in a statement published Saturday on the legislative body’s website. He said she would be “remembered as an ardent and passionate defender of access to justice in both official languages,” English and French, the statement said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that Forest-Niesing “passionately defended and promoted access to justice and public services in both official languages as well as in sign language, including for Indigenous communities.”
In an interview posted on the Senate’s website, Forest-Niesing said her work was rooted in a desire to help others. “Through community involvement, you develop a love for those you’re serving and a desire to do more — as a result the call to the Senate was quite natural,” she said of her appointment to that legislative body on Oct. 11, 2018.
©2021 The New York Times Company
- Sudan's military leaders and Hamdok sign deal
- Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to border
- Dutch police detain dozens over riots
- Videos don’t resolve questions about Peng Shuai’s safety
- Cities are tackling COVID and pollution
- A tabloid ‘Game of Thrones’ in London could tilt UK politics
- Migrants from 12 countries found in trucks in Mexico
- Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi cities
- Videos said to be of Peng Shuai don’t resolve questions about her safety
- Canadian senator dies after being hospitalised for COVID
- Dutch police detain dozens in a second night of COVID-19 rioting
- Hamas gunman kills one in Jerusalem's Old City, is shot dead by Israeli police
- Cities are not only tackling COVID, But its pollution, too
- Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Doctors see ‘little improvement’ in Khaleda Zia’s condition
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- FBI agents became CIA operatives in secret overseas prisons
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- Children of Nakano-Imran will stay with father, High Court rules