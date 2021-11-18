Russia to evacuate 380 people from Afghanistan: RIA
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Nov 2021 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2021 04:53 PM BdST
Russia will evacuate 380 people from Afghanistan, including citizens of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Ukraine and Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.
Three Russian military Il-76 aircraft delivered 108 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Kabul and will evacuate people on their way back to Russia, the report said.
