UK jails nine climate activists for blocking roads

The protests by Insulate Britain, a group demanding that the government insulate millions of homes, have caused long tailbacks and halted traffic on roads such as the M25 motorway that encircles London, angering drivers and politicians.

Insulate Britain said the nine people, aged between 20 and 58, were convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to between three and six months in prison.

Insulate Britain launched their campaign in September, walking onto busy motorways to glue themselves to the road and stop traffic from passing. They have targetted major motorways, roads in London and the Port of Dover.

Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said every motorway and major A road was covered by injunctions preventing people from blocking the road. "Anyone who causes misery to mostorists may face prison," he said.