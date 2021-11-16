Kabul passport office suspends work as demand crashes system
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Nov 2021 10:35 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2021 10:35 PM BdST
The Kabul passport office has been forced to suspend operations after equipment used for issuing biometric documents broke down under the pressure of processing thousands of applications a day, the head of the office said.
Worries about the future of Afghanistan under the new Taliban government and a gathering economic and humanitarian crisis that threatens millions with joblessness and hunger have fuelled an exodus, with thousands crossing the border every day.
Alam Gul Haqqani, director of the passport department, said as many as 15,000-20,000 people a day were camped outside the office in Kabul, five or six times more than the office was able to handle, with many sleeping on the pavement overnight.
Many were forced to come back day after day after failing to file their application and the biometric machines regularly broke down as they processed the documents, causing further delays, he said.
"To stop people suffering this and to avoid disturbance, we have decided to stop the activities of the passport department activities for a few days," he told Tolo News television on Monday night, adding that the office would re-open soon.
On Tuesday, the interior ministry said 60 people, including a number of members of the passport department, had been arrested for using forged or fake documents to obtain a passport. There have also been growing complaints of people being forced to pay bribes to officials to get their applications approved.
International flights have slowly begun operating again with regular services from Kabul to Dubai and Islamabad offered by state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines and privately owned Kam Air, in addition to charter services from other carriers.
- Poland turns water cannon on rock-throwing migrants
- Haiti streets return to life
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi face new charges of electoral fraud as date set for verdict
- US-China talks open
- Japan distances itself from report its envoy helped free US reporter
- Former New Mexico governor scores again in despot diplomacy
- A young Syrian is buried, as EU foreign ministers meet on Belarus
- France warns Russia as EU preps Belarus sanctions
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi face new charges of electoral fraud as date set for verdict
- After dust settles, son of late Philippine dictator emerges as presidential frontrunner
- Twin blasts in Uganda capital kill two, injure dozens
- Israeli troops kill armed Palestinian in West Bank clash, militant groups say
- Poland turns water cannon on rock-throwing migrants at border
- Haiti's streets slowly return to life as gangs ease fuel blockade
Most Read
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- Bill introduces penalties for buying savings certificates with false information
- His reasons for opposing Trump were biblical. Now a top Christian editor is out
- Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65
- Writer Hasan Azizul Huq dies aged 82
- Raintree rape case judge ignored Supreme Court’s order in another case in 2020
- As holidays near, bosses try to coax Vietnam’s workers back to factories
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
- Family apply again for permission to take Khaleda abroad for treatment