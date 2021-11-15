China's Xi expected to prioritise Taiwan issue in Biden discussion
Published: 15 Nov 2021 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2021 02:13 PM BdST
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to use his first virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden to warn the United States to "step back" on the Taiwan issue, according to Chinese state media editorials printed on Monday.
Xi and Biden are scheduled to meet virtually on Tuesday morning Beijing time - Monday evening in Washington - as friction between the countries persist across a range of issues including trade, technology, Xinjiang and especially Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by China.
An editorial in the English language China Daily on Monday said that it was likely that Xi would impress upon Biden that Beijing is resolved to "realise national reunification in the foreseeable future no matter the cost".
State media outlets such as China Daily are briefed by authorities on important issues such as China-US relations and have been accurate in reflecting the priorities of Chinese leaders.
"The Taiwan question is the ultimate red line of China", wrote a Monday editorial by Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.
"In order to reduce the risk of a strategic collision between China and the U.S., the latter must take a step back from the Taiwan question and show its restraint," it wrote.
In a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi warned Washington against sending the wrong signals to Taiwan pro-independence forces.
Some experts said China's emphasis on Taiwan amidst other friction points reflects its reluctance to be drawn into armed conflict with the United States unnecessarily, despite its recent words and actions, including sending an unprecedented number of planes into Taiwan's air defence zone.
"Chinese leaders are aware that China has not completed its modernisation and still faces many challenges in its domestic economy," said Li Mingjiang, associate professor at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.
"A war could severely disrupt this modernisation and set back its rise," he told Reuters.
China also does not have full confidence that it can secure a clear military victory at this stage, Li said.
- Xi to prioritise Taiwan issue in Biden discussion
- India orders 'work from home' over pollution in capital
- The string of IS attacks that killed 3 generations of an Afghan family
- Blinken condemns Cuba for 'intimidation'
- One dead after car explosion in UK
- People flee homes as quakes strike Iran
- Japan's ex-princess Mako, new husband depart for life in US
- 'No absolute monarchy:' Thousands of Thais march for royal reforms
- India's top court orders 'work from home' over pollution in capital
- Explosion reported in Kabul
- China's Xi expected to prioritise Taiwan issue in Biden discussion
- Afghan college students find a new life, and safety, in Iraq
- UK employers plan only modest pay rises, easing BoE inflation worries
- Nine-year-old succumbs; death toll from Houston concert stampede rises to 10
Most Read
- Australia break T20 World Cup duck despite Williamson brilliance
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU in Evercare Hospital
- RAB arrests two suspects in murder of ex-wheat institute scientist
- Action against judge for her comments on rape cases was necessary: Huq
- A judge said rape cases should not be recorded after 72 hours. Now she is removed from judicial duty
- Verdict in Tinni murder deferred again after father, uncle seek to testify
- Nearly 19,000 students absent on first day of SSC exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 223 cases in a day