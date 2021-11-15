American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Nov 2021 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2021 04:16 PM BdST
American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar, his employer said on Monday, just three days after he was sentenced to 11 years in jail for incitement and breaches of immigration and terrorism laws.
"Great news. I heard @DannyFenster is out," Sonny Swe, the publisher of Frontier Myanmar, Fenster's employer, said on Twitter. He did not provide details.
Another source at the online magazine confirmed the same information.
The circumstances around his release were not immediately clear.
Fenster's family, the US embassy in Yangon and a spokesman for Myanmar's ruling military council did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment.
Fenster, 37, is managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar and was arrested in May while trying to leave Myanmar, a country in chaos since a Feb 1 military coup.
He was the first Western journalist sentenced to prison in recent years in Myanmar, where the coup against the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi ended a decade of tentative steps towards democracy and triggered nationwide protests.
The military has arrested dozens of journalists among thousands detained after protests erupted nationwide.
- Xi to prioritise Taiwan issue in Biden discussion
- India orders 'work from home' over pollution in capital
- The string of IS attacks that killed 3 generations of an Afghan family
- Blinken condemns Cuba for 'intimidation'
- One dead after car explosion in UK
- People flee homes as quakes strike Iran
- Japan's ex-princess Mako, new husband depart for life in US
- 'No absolute monarchy:' Thousands of Thais march for royal reforms
- India's top court orders 'work from home' over pollution in capital
- Explosion reported in Kabul
- China's Xi expected to prioritise Taiwan issue in Biden discussion
- Afghan college students find a new life, and safety, in Iraq
- UK employers plan only modest pay rises, easing BoE inflation worries
- Nine-year-old succumbs; death toll from Houston concert stampede rises to 10
Most Read
- Australia break T20 World Cup duck despite Williamson brilliance
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU in Evercare Hospital
- RAB arrests two suspects in murder of ex-wheat institute scientist
- Action against judge for her comments on rape cases was necessary: Huq
- A judge said rape cases should not be recorded after 72 hours. Now she is removed from judicial duty
- Verdict in Tinni murder deferred again after father, uncle seek to testify
- Nearly 19,000 students absent on first day of SSC exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 223 cases in a day