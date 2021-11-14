Taliban hold military parade with US-made weapons in Kabul in show of strength
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Nov 2021 11:02 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 11:02 PM BdST
Taliban forces held a military parade in Kabul on Sunday using captured American-made armoured vehicles and Russian helicopters in a display that showed their ongoing transformation from an insurgent force to a regular standing army.
The Taliban operated as insurgent fighters for two decades but have used the large stock of weapons and equipment left behind when the former Western-backed government collapsed in August to overhaul their forces.
The parade was linked to the graduation of 250 freshly trained soldiers, defence ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi said.
The exercise involved dozens of US-made M117 armoured security vehicles driving slowly up and down a major Kabul road with MI-17 helicopters patrolling overhead. Many soldiers carried American made-M4 assault rifles.
Most of the weapons and equipment the Taliban forces are now using are those supplied by Washington to the American-backed government in Kabul in a bid to construct an Afghan national force capable of fighting the Taliban.
Those forces melted away with the fleeing of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani from Afghanistan - leaving the Taliban to take over major military assets.
Taliban officials have said that pilots, mechanics and other specialists from the former Afghan National Army would be integrated into a new force, which has also started wearing conventional military uniforms in place of the traditional Afghan clothing normally worn by their fighters.
According to a report late last year by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (Sigar), the US government transferred to the Afghan government more than $28 billion worth of defence articles and services, including weapons, ammunition, vehicles, night-vision devices, aircraft, and surveillance systems, from 2002 to 2017.
Some of the aircraft were flown into neighbouring Central Asian Countries by fleeing Afghan forces, but the Taliban have inherited other aircraft. It remains unclear how many are operational.
As the U.S. troops departed, they destroyed more than 70 aircraft, dozens of armoured vehicles and disabled air defences before flying out of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport following a chaotic evacuation operation.
- India wants to send wheat to Afghanistan. Pakistan has yet to OK transit
- Some key takeaways from UN climate summit
- Putin offers help to resolve Belarus border crisis
- How the US hid an airstrike that killed dozens of civilians in Syria
- West, not Belarus, root cause of migrant crisis on border: Putin
- Sharma offers apology for last-minute changes
- Julian Assange to wed in Britain’s prison
- Risk of war between West and Russia: UK army chief
- Japan's ex-princess Mako, new husband depart for life in US
- People flee homes as quakes strike southern Iran, killing at least one
- India wants to send wheat to ease Afghan hunger crisis. Pakistan has yet to OK transit
- Putin offers help to resolve crisis at Belarus and EU border
- Urbanites flock to Atlantic Canada as pandemic blunts cities’ appeal
- Migrants say Belarusians took them to EU border and supplied wire cutters
Most Read
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- A judge said rape cases should not be recorded after 72 hours. Now she is removed from judicial duty
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- New Zealand set Australia 173 to win T20 World Cup final
- Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU in Evercare Hospital
- Judge who said police should not record case 72 hours after rape faces action
- She came to Bangladesh from the Philippines for love. Now she's a union council member
- Hasina returns home after climate conference, France visit
- Hasina wins WITSA Eminent Persons Award
- How the US hid an airstrike that killed dozens of civilians in Syria